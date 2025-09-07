Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Score $100 Bonus for NFL Sunday Week 1

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Enter the Sleeper promo code WTOP to make your NFL picks on Sunday. Register here to activate a deposit match and begin with a free pick.









The Sleeper promo code unlocks a 100% deposit match, giving new users the chance to claim a bonus up to $100 for Week 1. Plus, your first contest can include a free pick for Joe Burrow. His total has been reduced to 0.5 passing yards, making this an easy option.

Include other legs into your contest to increase your potential winnings. We have the Buccaneers vs. Falcons, Bengals vs. Browns, Dolphins vs. Colts, Raiders vs. Patriots, Cardinals vs. Saints, Steelers vs. Jets, Giants vs. Commanders and Panthers vs. Jaguars in the 1 pm ET slate.

Sign up here to use the Sleeper promo code WTOP. Grab a $100 bonus for NFL Week 1 picks.

NFL Totals for the Sleeper Promo Code WTOP

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer for New Users 100% Deposit Match Up to $100 + Free Pick In-App Promotions NFL Entry Boosts, Picks on Sale, Multiplier Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On September 7, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

These are just some of the NFL totals you can find for NFL Week 1. Pick more or less on several markets to create an entry. Each market has a multiplier, which will impact your payout.

Ja’Marr Chase: 87.5 receiving yards

Jonathan Taylor: 0.5 anytime TD

Mike Evans: 5.5 receptions

Jayden Daniels: 225.5 passing yards

Ashton Jeanty: 0.5 anytime TD

Brock Bowers: 63.5 receiving yards

Bo Nix: 210.5 passing yards

Most fans will tune in for the NFC North battle in the late afternoon lineup. The Lions are in Green Bay to take on the Packers. You can take Amon-Ra St. Brown to record over or under 66.5 receiving yards or Josh Jacobs to score a touchdown. Be sure to claim a 35% entry boost and increase your winnings for an entry on this game. We also have the Titans vs. Broncos, 49ers vs. Seahawks and Texans vs. Rams.

Sleeper Promo Code Releases $100 Fantasy Bonus

Customers can follow along with live game casts, chat with friends and do research on this fantasy app. Get started by taking these steps to score a welcome bonus.

Click here to use the Sleeper promo code WTOP. Enter your date of birth, legal name and other account information to verify your identity. Make a deposit up to $100 with an accepted banking method.

The entire amount of your opening deposit will be matched with a bonus that can be used for NFL picks.

Apply Bonus for NFL Picks on SNF, MNF

Continue using your bonus on Sunday night for the Ravens vs. Bills. Lamar Jackson and Mark Andrews have an opportunity to get revenge after a tough loss in the playoffs.

On Monday night, J.J. McCarthy and the Vikings will be in Chicago to take on the Bears. It’ll be interesting to see if head coach Ben Johnson has a big impact on Cal Williams and the Bears’ offense.

Follow the links above to claim a $100 bonus with the Sleeper promo code WTOP and begin with a free pick.