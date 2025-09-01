Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Score $100 Bonus for Cowboys-Eagles, NFL Week 1

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Get a fantasy bonus for NFL Week 1 with the Sleeper promo code WTOP. Sign up here to activate a deposit match in time for the Cowboys vs. Eagles on Thursday night.









The Sleeper promo code activates a 100% deposit match, allowing new customers to score a $100 bonus for the NFL. There is also a free pick for Dak Prescott that can be included in your first entry. His total has been reduced to 0.5 passing yards, which is basically a guaranteed leg for your opening contest.

The wait is finally over for NFL fans. Sleeper is the chosen platform for many season-long fantasy leagues, giving commissioners a wide variety of customizable settings. Plus, it will be a popular choice for daily picks. Win up to 1,000X your cash by predicting stats from key players.

Register here to use the Sleeper promo code WTOP and claim a $100 fantasy bonus.

Using the Sleeper Promo Code for Cowboys-Eagles Picks

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 100% Deposit Match Up to $100 + Free Pick In-App Promos Picks on Sale, Entry Boosts, Multiplier Boosts Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On September 1, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Add several other legs to your free pick to increase your potential winnings. And be sure to opt-in to a 35% entry boost for an additional contest. These are just some of the popular options on Friday night:

Saquon Barkley: 96.5 rushing yards

Jalen Hurts: 213.5 passing yards

Javonte Williams: 55.5 rushing + receiving yards

CeeDee Lamb: 72.5 receiving yards

AJ Brown: 0.5 anytime TD

George Pickens: 54.5 receiving yards

Jake Elliot: 7.5 kicking points

Cooper DeJean: 4.5 total tackles

Customers can follow along with live game casts, conduct research before making picks and chat with friends on the mobile app.

How to Register with the Sleeper Promo Code

Get ready for the first NFL game of the season with this fantasy bonus. New users can complete the following steps to start making picks.

Click here to apply the Sleeper promo code WTOP. Enter your name, date of birth and email address. Use an accepted payment method to make a deposit up to $100.

The entire amount of your initial deposit will be matched with a bonus that can be used toward Week 1 fantasy contests.

Apply Bonus to Other NFL Week 1 Games

Action continues Friday with the Chiefs vs. Chargers. Check the promotions tab to find picks on sale and multiplier boosts for certain players. These will either give you a better chance at a win or increase your possible winnings.

The 1 pm slate on Sunday includes the Buccaneers vs. Falcons, Bengals vs. Browns, Dolphins vs. Colts, Raiders vs. Patriots, Cardinals vs. Saints, Steelers vs. Jets, Giants vs. Commanders and Panthers vs. Jaguars. Make picks on Aaron Rodgers’ debut performance with Pittsburgh or Joe Burrow’s first start of the year.

In the late afternoon, it’ll be the Titans vs. Broncos, 49ers vs. Seahawks, Lions vs. Packers and Texans vs. Rams. We expect Sleeper to add promotions for primetime games, like the Ravens vs. Bills on Sunday Night Football and Vikings vs. Bears on Monday Night Football.

Register through the links above to use the Sleeper promo code WTOP and redeem a $100 fantasy bonus.