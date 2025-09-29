Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for Jets-Dolphins, Bengals-Broncos Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Apply the Sleeper promo code to use a 100% deposit match. New customers can score a bonus up to $100 for NFL entries. Plus, your first entry can include a free pick for Bo Nix. Take the quarterback to record over 0.5 passing yards on Monday night.

This is an easy option for your opening contest. Add other picks from the Jets vs. Dolphins and Bengals vs. Broncos. Make predictions on receptions, touchdowns, kicking points and more.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP for the Jets-Dolphins

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer 100% Deposit Match Up to $100 + Free Pick In-App Promos NFL Entry Boosts, Picks on Sale, Multiplier Boosts, Re-Use Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On September 29, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Sleeper usually adds multiplier boosts for primetime matchups, like this Monday night game between two winless teams. The multiplier for Justin Fields to record over 186.5 passing yards have been increased to 2.00X. These are some of the other markets that can be added to your entry:

De’Von Achane: 0.5 anytime TD

Breece Hall: 58.5 rush yards

Tyreek Hill: 68.5 receiving yards

Garrett Wilson: 5.5 receptions

Tua Tagovailoa: 235.5 pass yards

Jaylen Waddle: 51.5 receiving yards

Bradley Chubb: 0.5 sacks

Malik Washington: 29.5 rush + rec yards

Nick Folk: 6.5 kicking points

Customers can track picks using live game casts, chat with friends and conduct research on this fantasy app. Win up to 1,000X your entry by making picks on the NFL and other sports. First, take these steps to begin with a bonus.

Fill in your name, email and other account info to confirm your identity. Make a deposit up to $100 with an accepted payment method, like PayPal or a debit card.

The entire amount of your first deposit will be matched with a bonus up to $100. Go to the “My Picks” page to view your active and completed contests.

Make More Picks on the Bengals-Broncos

Use some of your bonus for the other NFL matchup on Monday night. The Bengals will look to contend without Joe Burrow, while the Broncos need to bounce back after two close losses.

Find different totals for Ja’Marr Chase, J.K. Dobbins, Jake Browning, Chase Brown, Courtland Sutton and Tee Higgins. The multiplier for Chase to go over 66.5 receiving yards have been increased to 2.00X. The app shows you how these players have performed in previous games, so it’s easier to make a selection.

Soon, you’ll find picks on sale, multiplier boosts and entry boosts for MLB playoff games. The next free pick for new users is for Tarik Skubal in his start for the Tigers.

Grab a $100 fantasy bonus and make a free pick.