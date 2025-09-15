Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for Bucs-Texans, Chargers-Raiders MNF

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services A daily fantasy bonus is waiting for new customers who use the Sleeper promo code WTOP. Sign up here to activate this welcome offer in time for the Monday Night Football doubleheader featuring Bucs vs. Texans and Raiders vs. Chargers.









Apply the Sleeper promo code to activate a 100% deposit match. Grab up to a $100 bonus for NFL fantasy contests and take the free pick. The total has been reduced to 0.5 yards on Monday, making this an easy option for your first entry.

Add other picks into your contest to increase your potential winnings. This includes markets on players like Ashton Jeanty, Baker Mayfield, CJ Stroud, Geno Smith, and Justin Herbert.

Click here to use the Sleeper Promo Code WTOP and claim a $100 fantasy bonus.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP for NFL Week 2 Fantasy

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer 100% Deposit Match Up to $100 + Free Pick In-App Promos NFL Entry Boosts, Picks on Sale, Multiplier Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On September 15, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The number of picks in your contest will determine the potential winnings. You can find totals for passing yards, rushing yards, sacks, tackles, touchdowns and kicking points.

Make your picks on Justin Herbert and others before the action. Then, follow along with live game casts to track your picks. Customers can also chat with friends and do pre-game research on the app.

How to Sign Up with the Sleeper Promo Code

Get a daily fantasy bonus with this welcome offer. New customers can complete these easy steps to get started for NFL Week 2.

Click here to apply the Sleeper promo code WTOP. Enter your name, date of birth and email to verify your age. Use an accepted payment method to make a deposit up to $100.

The amount of your deposit (up to $100) will be matched with a bonus.

Use $100 Bonus for Primetime Games

We have two games on Monday night this week with the Buccaneers vs. Texans and Chargers vs. Raiders. Justin Herbert was the star of the opener. He if puts in another dominant performance, the Chargers could end up being a Super Bowl contender.

Be on the lookout for multiplier boosts for these primetime matchups. A certain total will have an increased multiplier, creating a chance for more winnings.

Follow the links above to use the Sleeper promo code WTOP for NFL Week 2. Claim a 100% deposit match to gain up to a $100 bonus and begin with a free pick.