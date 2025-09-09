Sleeper Promo Code WTOP Activates $100 Bonus for MLB, NFL Daily Fantasy

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Get a fantasy bonus for MLB and the NFL with the Sleeper promo code WTOP. Register here to claim a deposit match and begin with a free pick.









The Sleeper promo code unlocks a 100% deposit match, allowing new customers to score up to a $100 bonus for daily fantasy. The total for Terry McLaurin has been dropped down to 0.5 receiving yards for your first contest, making it an easy winner.

First, there are plenty of MLB games to focus on as the season winds down. Find markets for the Mets vs. Phillies, Tigers vs. Yankees, Astros vs. Blue Jays, Cubs vs. Braves, Rays vs. White Sox, Brewers vs. Rangers, Reds vs. Padres and Rockies vs. Dodgers.

Check out the multiplier boost for Shohei Ohtani on Tuesday. Take the two-way star to record over 2.5 hits + runs + RBIs at 2.00X.

Sign up here to use the Sleeper promo code WTOP and secure a $100 bonus for daily fantasy.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP for the Commanders-Packers

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer 100% Deposit Match Up to $100 + Free Pick In-App Promos NFL 25% Profit Boosts, MLB Multiplier Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On September 9, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

NFL Week 2 begins in Green Bay on Thursday night with the Commanders vs. Packers. The Commanders were able to pick up an easy first win over the Giants, while the Packers made a statement in the NFC North with a huge victory over the Lions. You can make picks on passing yards, rushing yards, touchdowns, kicking points and many other stats.

For example, take Jayden Daniels to record 250+ passing yards at 2.27X. He will be facing a tough Packers defense that recently added Micah Parsons to the roster. There are other totals for Josh Jacobs, Deebo Samuel, Jordan Love, Romeo Doubs and Austin Ekeler.

Grab $100 Bonus with the Sleeper Promo Code

Secure a bonus for MLB and NFL picks this week by taking these easy steps. New customers can create an account within a few minutes.

Click here to apply the Sleeper promo code WTOP. Fill in the basic information needed to verify your identity and age. Make a deposit up to $100 with an accepted payment method.

The amount of your deposit will be matched with a bonus, which can be used toward entries this week. You’ll be able to conduct pre-game research, chat with friends and follow along with live game casts on the fantasy app.

Profit Boost for NFL Week 2

It has already added a 25% profit boost for NFL Week 2. Increase your potential payout by using this offer for NFL picks.

Action picks back up on Sunday with the Giants vs. Cowboys, Bears vs. Lions, Bills vs. Jets, Seahawks vs. Steelers, Broncos vs. Colts, Eagles vs. Chiefs and Falcons vs. Vikings. Most eyes will go to the Super Bowl rematch in Kansas City on Sunday afternoon. Check for picks on sale and multiplier boosts for these popular matchups.

Follow the links above to use the Sleeper promo code WTOP. Redeem a $100 fantasy bonus and begin with a free pick.