NFL Sunday Ticket Promo: Full Details on $500 Bonus from DraftKings, YouTube

Bet $5 on the Chargers vs. Chiefs after signing up with the NFL Sunday Ticket promo. No matter the result, you’ll receive a $300 betting bonus for Week 1 and over $200 off the subscription on YouTube or YouTube TV.

Instead of having access to just a few televised games on Sundays, fans can watch all games on multiple devices. Track your fantasy teams and use multiview to keep track of several matchups at once. NFL RedZone is available as an add-on.

Bet Chargers-Chiefs with the NFL Sunday Ticket Promo

NFL Sunday Ticket Promo Sign Up Through the Links on This Page New User Offer Bet $5 on the Cowboys-Eagles to Score a $300 Betting Bonus + Over $200 Off NFL Sunday Ticket In-App Promos on DraftKings Touchdown Profit Boost, Ghost Leg Parlay, No Sweat Bet, Dynasty Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions New players 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On September 5, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Action starts in Brazil on Friday night at 8:20 pm ET. The Chiefs are favored by a field goal over the Chargers. Try creating a parlay on DraftKings by placing bets on these player props. Bet over or under several of the following totals:

Patrick Mahomes (260+ yards)

Justin Herbert (+240 yards)

Ladd McConkey (+70 yards)

Xavier Worthy (+70 yards)

DraftKings will give you (12) $25 bonus bets with this offer, meaning it can be split up for several games during Week 1. The two standalone primetime games are followed by a packed slate on Sunday that ends with the Ravens vs. Bills. Week 1 concludes as the Vikings take on Caleb Williams and the Bears in Chicago.

NFL Sunday Ticket Promo Releases $500 in Bonuses

It’s finally time to bet on the NFL, and this DraftKings promo is one of the best ways to get started. Complete these steps on Thursday to get bonus bets and a discount streaming on YouTube/YouTube TV.

Click here to activate the NFL Sunday Ticket promo. A code isn’t needed during registration when following these links. Enter your date of birth and other account info to confirm your identity. Deposit at least $5 with PayPal, online banking or another payment method. Place a $5 bet to automatically receive a $300 betting bonus and over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket.

Ghost Leg Parlay, Touchdown Profit Boost

The Ghost Leg Parlay is a new promotion on DraftKings for the NFL this season. If you only miss one leg of your 3+ leg parlay, it’ll be settled as if only the winning legs were placed.

There is also a no sweat bet and touchdown profit boost for the matchup on Thursday night. Increase your potential winnings after taking Barkley, Hurts, Lamb or another player to score the first touchdown of the game.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.