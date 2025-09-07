NFL Sportsbook Promos: Claim 6 Best Bonuses for Sunday Week 1

These NFL sportsbook promos are here in time for NFL Week 1. Players can start locking in bonuses for this game or any other NFL matchups this weekend.
Create a new account with DraftKings, FanDuel, bet365, Caesars, BetMGM, and Fanatics to bet on Week 1 NFL. These offers come with guaranteed bonuses, safety net bets and other unique promos.
NFL Sportsbook Promos for NFL Week 1: Grab Top 6 Bonuses
There are tons of different ways to get in on the action with these promos. Take a look at each NFL sportsbook promo available for NFL Week 1:
- DraftKings: Bet $5, Get $300 Guaranteed Bonus + $200 Off NFL Sunday Ticket
- FanDuel: Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus With a Win
- Bet365: Claim $200 Bonus or $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net
- Caesars: Bet $1, Get (20) 100% Profit Boosts
- BetMGM: First Bet Up to $1,500 (Bet $10, Win $150 Bonus in MI, NJ, PA or WV)
- ESPN BET: Bet $10, Win $100 Bonus + 30 Days of ESPN+
- Fanatics: 20X$100 in NO Sweat Bets FanCash After Losing Football Bets (20X$25 in NY)
DraftKings Sportsbook Delivers $300 Bonus, NFL Sunday Ticket
Click here and set up a new account on DraftKings Sportsbook. From there, bet $5 on any NFL game to win $300 in bonuses instantly. New users will also receive a $200 discount on NFL Sunday Ticket.
FanDuel Sportsbook Offers $300 NFL Bonus
Set up a new user profile on FanDuel Sportsbook by clicking here. New users can place a $5 bet on NFL or any other sport this week. Players who pick a winner will receive $300 in total bonuses. This can be a great head start for new users as football season kicks off.
Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Win $200 NFL Week 1 Bonus
Click here and input bet365 bonus code WTOP365 and qualify for one of two offers. New users can turn a $5 bet on the NFL or any other sport into $200 in bonuses. The other option is a $1,000 safety net bet for NFL Week 1. Any losses on a safety net bet will trigger a refund in bonuses.
Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X: Win 20 100% Profit Boosts
Register with Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP20X by clicking here. Start with a $1 bet on NFL Week 1. That is all it takes to secure 20 100% profit boosts. Double your winnings on $25 wagers with each boost.
BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: Secure $150 NFL Bonus
Activate BetMGM bonus code WTOP150 by clicking here. Create a new user profile in select states and get $150 in bonuses with a $10 winning wager. Players in other states will be eligible for a $1,500 first bet this weekend. BetMGM Sportsbook will back up any losses on that first bet with up to $1,500 in bonuses.
ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP: Win $100 Bonus With $10 NFL Bet
Click here to register with ESPN BET promo code WTOP and activate this welcome bonus. New players can start with a $10 bet on NFL Week 1 or any other available market. That will be enough to secure a $100 guaranteed bonus along with 30 days of ESPN+.
Fanatics Sportsbook Unlocks $100 No Sweat Bets FanCash
Set up a new account with Fanatics Sportsbook by clicking here. New players can take advantage of this offer and get 10 straight days of $100 no sweat bets FanCash. Place a cash wager on Bills-Ravens, Bears-Vikings or any other NFL game. Players who lose on these bets will be eligible for up to $100 back in FanCash. From there, use this FanCash to make picks or purchase exclusive NFL merchandise.
21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.