NFL Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim New $300 Bonus for Week 1 Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

New users can dive head first into the NFL Week 1 betting slate by claiming the bet365 bonus code WTOP365. All new users who sign up using that bonus code are able to choose between two welcome offers on bet365 for 13 games including Lions vs. Packers, Bills vs. Ravens and Bears vs. Vikings, along with the rest of the NFL Week 1 betting slate.







Risk $5 to receive a $300 bonus on bet365, regardless of the outcome of that initial wager. The other option is a $1,000 safety net bet.

The first week of the NFL season can feel like Christmas morning (except for multiple days), and bet365 is just as excited as you are by being the only legally operating sportsbook that allows new users to choose their welcome offer. Not only that, but they also upgraded their offer on the first option to be a $300 bonus, which was initially $150.

Redeem the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to a $200 bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet for the NFL Week 1 betting slate.