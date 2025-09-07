NFL Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim New $300 Bonus for Week 1 Games

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for $300 NFL Bonus
|Bet365 Bonus Code
|WTOP365
|New User Offer
|
|In-App Promos
|Daily NFL Bet Boosts, Early Payout, No Sweat Bets, Profit Boosts, etc.
|Terms and Conditions
|New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States
|Bonus Last Verified On
|September 7, 2025
|Information Confirmed By
|WTOP
As mentioned earlier, there are two options to choose from for this bet365 welcome offer. Those looking for the easier option can just place a $5 wager on bet365, as that is all it takes to receive a $300 bonus. The outcome of that wager does not matter, so you will receive the betting bonus win or lose.
The next option involves more risk, but also more reward, which is a classic push-pull situation. Place your first wager up to $1K, and receive back bonus bets of the amount of your initial bet if that bet loses and cash winnings of the bet wins. Essentially, if you choose this option you can receive two chances to win big on bet365.
Best NFL Week 1 Bet Boosts on Bet365
If you are looking to get some skin in the game for any of the NFL Week 1 games but are not sure where to start, a great place to look is the bet boosts section of bet365.
These bet boosts are available every week and for every NFL game, and come in the form of pre-selected same-game parlays with their odds boosted.
Here are some of the best options for Week 1, and an example of what they look like:
- Commanders Moneyline, Jayden Daniels 3+ Passing Touchdowns & 40+ Rushing Yards (+800)
- Jameson Williams, Matthew Golden, RomeoDoubs & Sam LaPorta Each to Record 40+ Receiving Yards (+800)
Redeeming Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365
Setting up a new account is the only way to secure these bonuses. Here is a detailed breakdown of the registration process on bet365 Sportsbook:
- Use the links above to start signing up. Apply bonus code WTOP365.
- Provide basic identifying information to set up a new user profile.
- Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the available payment methods.
- Bet $5 to win $300 in bonuses or opt for a $1,000 safety net bet.
- A loss on the safety net bet will trigger a refund of up to $1,000 in bonuses.
Deposit required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers only. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.