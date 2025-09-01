FanDuel Promo Code: Win $300 Bonus for TCU-UNC, NFL Week 1 Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Bill Belichick's college head coaching debut is here as North Carolina will host TCU tonight, and the FanDuel promo code gives you a chance to win $300 in bonus bets for this matchup. Sign up here and place a $5 bet on any market for this game to get a chance at the bonuses.





The important caveat to this offer is that you have to win your initial $5 bet to win the $300 in bonus bets. However, you will have plenty of betting opportunities for tonight’s matchup.

We also have some interesting MLB betting options that you can look at, too. Games like Mets-Tigers, Blue Jays-Reds and Phillies-Brewers are some of the notable matchups for tonight. A winning $5 bet on any market for these games will also unlock your $300 in bonus bets.

Now is a great time to sign up with the FanDuel promo code. Now only will you get a chance to win bonus bets for tonight’s games, but you will also be able to build up your bankroll in time for Week 1 of the NFL season, which starts on Thursday with Cowboys-Eagles.

Let’s run through how you can activate this FanDuel promo code offer by using some of the unique features within the app.

TCU-UNC Bet For FanDuel Promo Code

When you have completed the registration process with FanDuel Sportsbook, you should look for a market that you think will settle as a win, regardless of the potential payout. Once you find one you are comfortable with, place your $5 bet and wait for it to settle.

FanDuel Sportsbook has tons of options for TCU-North Carolina tonight. Some examples of bets you might want to target are listed below:

North Carolina alternate spread +29.5 (-4500)

Alternate total points 27.5: Over (-10000)

Gio Lopez 125+ passing yards (-1400)

Josh Hoover 200+ passing yards (-1000)

None of these bets will net a particularly high payout, but they will give you a good chance of securing the $300 in bonus bets.

Win Total Futures For TCU, UNC

Tonight’s game will be an important resume building chance for both teams. Neither team is viewed as a contender for the College Football Playoff going into the season, but this game could make a big difference for both teams when it comes to earning bowl eligibility.

Knowing that you have to wait for your initial $5 bet to settle to see if you win the $300 in bonuses, you should hold off on a futures wager until that first bet is placed. However, maybe you would have some interest in a win total bet for TCU or North Carolina.

TCU: Over 6.5 wins (-164), under 6.5 wins (+134)

North Carolina: Over 7.5 wins (+122), under 7.5 wins (-148)

Get Set Up With FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Click here to get started with the registration process. There, you will be asked to provide basic personal information (Name, date of birth, mailing address, etc.) to secure your account.

The next step is to make an initial deposit with a secure payment method, like a credit card. This will cover your $5 bet. Once you place that wager, wait for it to settle to see if you win the $300 in bonus bets.

Use your $300 in bonus bets within seven days before they expire from your account.