FanDuel Promo Code: Get $300 Bonus for Ravens-Lions MNF

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Gear up for Monday Night Football with this FanDuel promo code offer. New players can start with a $5 bet on Ravens-Lions or any other game to secure this welcome bonus.







Bet $5 on Monday Night Football or any other game this week. Players who pick a winner on this first bet will receive a $300 bonus.

This is a 60-1 odds boost for players to apply to this Monday Night Football matchup. The Baltimore Ravens are favored against the Detroit Lions, but we know that anything can happen in the NFL.

Click here to redeem this FanDuel promo code offer and bet $5 on Monday Night Football to win a $300 bonus.

FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $300 NFL Bonus

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed – Sign Up Through the Links on This Page New User Offer Bet $5, Win $300 Bonus More In-App Promos Ravens-Lions Profit Boost, Ryder Cup 100% Profit Boost, Free Daily Shuffle, etc. Bonus Last Verified On September 22, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This is a straightforward offer for new players on FanDuel Sportsbook. Players who pick a winner on this initial $5 wager will receive $300 in total bonuses.

From there, use these bonus bets to make picks on the NFL, MLB, WNBA, tennis, golf, college football or any other sport. This new promo is one way for palyers to get a feel for the FanDuel Sportsbook app.

How to Unlock This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Anyone who signs up using the links on this page will automatically activate this offer. There is no need to manually enter a promo code to unlock this 60-1 odds boost. Here is a step-by-step guide to help new players get started:

Click here to start signing up. Fill out the required information sections to set up a new account.

to start signing up. Fill out the required information sections to set up a new account. Deposit $5 or more in cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Bet $5 on Monday Night Football or any other game. If that bet wins, players will receive a $300 bonus.

Ravens vs. Lions Betting Preview, Odds

We are a long way away from anyway lifting the Lombardi Trophy, but this could be a Super Bowl preview. The Ravens and Lions are two teams that came into this season with Super Bowl aspirations. Take a quick look at the current FanDuel Sportsbook odds to win it all:

Buffalo Bills (+500) Baltimore Ravens (+500) Green Bay Packers (+700) Philadelphia Eagles (+700) Kansas City Chiefs (+1400) Detroit Lions (+1500) Los Angeles Chargers (+1500) Los Angeles Rams (+1600) San Francisco Chargers (+2000) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+2200)

The Ravens have home-field advantage on Monday night, but Detroit’s high-flying offense can take the air out of any building. FanDuel Sportsbook will have a variety of ways to bet on this game, including player props and same game parlays. With that said, we expect to see a lot of interest in the spread, moneyline and total points. Check out the current odds on Monday Night Football (odds are subject to change before kickoff):

Detroit Lions: +4.5 (-105) // +198 // Over 53.5 (-120)

+4.5 (-105) // +198 // Over 53.5 (-120) Baltimore Ravens: -4.5 (-115) // -240 // Under 53.5 (-102)

