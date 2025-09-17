FanDuel Promo Code: Get $300 Bonus for MLB, NFL Week 3 Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Win your first $5 bet on an MLB game today and take home $300 in bonus bets thanks to the latest FanDuel promo code offer this week. This deal is available to every new customer, like yourself, who signs up with the sportsbook today and places their very first wager on a baseball or NFL Week 3 matchup here .







If that original wager of $5 cash or more ends up winning, you take home an additional $300 in bonus bets from the sportsbook. Qualifying wagers can be placed on any market of the game you want, so wager on massively important games like Mets-Padres and Phillies-Dodgers to enter.

FanDuel Promo Code for MLB Games

The MLB regular season is winding down and teams are trying to position themselves for postseason action. While you catch all the fun, win yourself $300 in bonus bets with the exclusive FanDuel promo code offer available Tuesday.

This offer pays out one of the largest sign up bonuses on the market, and all you have to do to claim the offer is bet, and win, a wager of $5 or more. Pick a run line, moneyline, player prop or any other market bet you like today and hit a grand slam with this deal.

For example, your qualifying wager could look something similar to $5 on the Phillies to complete a three-game sweep of the Dodgers behind as Jesus Luzardo as a +150 favorite. Then, if they get it done, you would not only take home a cash payment, you would also take home $300 in bonus bets. Those bets would then be good for any wager you want to make over the next week.

Dinger Tuesdays, Win a World Series Trip

The fun doesn’t just stop with the sign up deal. Keep yourself in the action by signing into your account and grabbing daily promotional offers from the sportsbook.

One of the best is their “Dinger Tuesday” deals. Baseball fans can score a major bet boost on a “to hit a home run” player prop by claiming this offer today.

You can also enter to win two (2) tickets plus travel accommodations to the World Series with FanDuel. Step up to the plate and take a short quiz to enter the sweepstakes.

Enter their Fantasy Shuffle and build your free parlay for a shot at $100,000 in total prizes. Return Monday through Saturday to add a new leg to your weekly parlay to enter.

Securing FanDuel Promo Code Offer with New Account

FanDuel will require your full name, date of birth, home address and the location settings of your phone or home computer to be turned on in order to properly access your account.

To claim the FanDuel promo code deal, you will also need to take additional steps, like depositing a minimum of $5 cash from a debit card, online bank or payment application.

If you do in fact receive bonus bets during this promotional period, they will stay in your account for a full seven (7) days before expiring. To use these bonuses, select the amount you wish to bet in your betslip and place a wager. Bonuses do not have to be used on any singular bet, so you can spread them throughout multiple wagers if you choose.