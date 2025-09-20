FanDuel Promo Code: Get $300 Bonus for College Football, NFL Week 3 Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

New customers who win a $5 bet with this FanDuel promo code offer will receive a $300 bonus. Since the odds don’t matter, we recommend going through alternative totals and spreads to find your favorite market on Saturday. For example, take a college football matchup to go over a low total or a moneyline for a heavy favorite.

We have a packed day of NCAAF, with the College Gameday crew setting up shop in South Florida for the Florida Gators vs. No. 4 Miami Hurricanes.

FanDuel Promo Code for College Football Games

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed – Sign Up Through the Links on This Page New User Offer Bet $5, Win $300 Bonus More In-App Promos College Football Profit Boost, Bussin’ With The Boys Tail or Fade, Daily Shuffle, etc. Bonus Last Verified On September 20, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Be sure to opt-in to the “Bussin’ With The Boys Profit Boost.” Customers can use a 50% profit boost token for the battle in Lincoln between No 21 Michigan and Nebraska. Michigan is a slight favorite on the road against Nebraska, who has yet to lose a game this season. Back Taylor Lewan to take the Wolverines to pull off the win or go with Will Compton if you think the Cornhuskers can get the victory at home.

Another 50% profit boost is available for the “Big Match on Campus.” Claim a 50% boost to use toward No. 22 Auburn vs. No. 11 Oklahoma. The Sooners are 7.5-point favorites at home against the Tigers, with both teams sitting at 3-0 in the SEC.

Win $300 Bonus with This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Take these steps to claim a welcome bonus on one of the most popular sportsbook apps for football fans. It only takes a few minutes to register.

Sign up here to activate this FanDuel promo code offer. Provide your full legal name, date of birth, email address and residential address to confirm your identity. Make a deposit of $5 or more with PayPal, online banking or another accepted payment method. Place a $5 bet on the game of your choice.

A winning bet will release a $300 bonus that can be split up for several NCAAF and NFL games over the weekend.

Use Bonus Bets for NFL Week 3

The NFL returns with a full schedule on Sunday. Use some of your bonus for the Packers vs. Browns, Colts vs. Titans, Steelers vs. Patriots, Rams vs. Eagles, Broncos vs. Chargers, Saints vs. Seahawks and Cowboys vs. Bears throughout the afternoon.

We have Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs taking on the Giants on Sunday Night Football. FanDuel usually adds special promotions for primetime games, like no sweat parlays and profit boosts.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.