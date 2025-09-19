FanDuel Promo Code: Extended $300 Bonus for NCAAF, MLB, NFL Week 3

FanDuel Promo Code Offer for NFL Week 3
FanDuel is giving you the opportunity at $300 in bonus bets when you win your first cash wager placed with the sportsbook. This brand new FanDuel promo code deal is open to any market on the NFL or NCAAF, or any other sport as well. Pick a market that you feel has the best chance of succeeding and take home those bonus bets today.
Of course, the most important thing here is that you win your wager. So, instead of trying to find the best value with the odds or anything like that, you should just look to find the wager that has the highest chance of winning.
This initial bet can be on any sport and market, including the college football slate Saturday. With heavy favorites each and every Saturday, including Louisville at -4500 odds against Bowling Green. Unless one of the biggest upsets occurs Saturday, this could be a good opportunity to place a wager on the Louisville moneyline to secure the $300 bonus.
In-App Promotions on FanDuel
FanDuel makes the football days fun by providing a ton of in-app promotions to dive into. Of course, this weekend is no different, with some of the best offers detailed below:
- Choose Your NFL Reward: You can choose between either a no sweat NFL bet, or a bet back token for this slate. If you choose the no sweat bet option, you will receive receive bonus bets if you place an NFL wager that loses. The bet back token allows you to receive a refund in bonus bets on one of your wagers that is not winning. This wager has to be active and not yet settled.
- 50% NCAAF Profit Boost: Place a wager on any college football game, and receive a 50% boost to the odds of your play.
- Michigan/Nebraska 50% Profit Boost: This profit boost must be used on a moneyline wager either on Michigan or Nebraska, but you can boost those odds by 50%.
FanDuel Promo Code: How to Redeem
Input all required information during the registration process in order to properly secure the FanDuel welcome offer. Typically the sportsbook will need you to include the following information:
- Full name
- Age
- Home address
- Current location settings turned on
- Initial cash deposit of at least $5
- Debit card, credit card, online bank connection or payment app, like PayPal or ApplePay
FanDuel bonus bets will have a span of seven (7) days of availability before they expire. Bonuses do not have to be used as a lump sum, and the amount of bonus bets you wish to use can be selected in your betslip.