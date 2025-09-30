FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $300 MLB Bonus for Tuesday’s MLB Playoffs Slate

After signing up, make sure to check out all of the bonuses and promotions available on FanDuel, which include a ton of MLB promotions for the playoffs today.

Use the links above to automatically activate this FanDuel promo code offer and use a $5 bet on any of these events to win a $300 bonus.

FanDuel Promo Code for $300 MLB Bonus

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed – Sign Up Through the Links on This Page New User Offer Bet $5, Win $300 Bonus More In-App Promos MLB 50% Profit Boost, Soccer 30% Profit Boost, NFL TNF Jackpot, MLB Pitching Ninja Strikeout SGP+, etc. Bonus Last Verified On September 30, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

All it takes is a winning wager to be able to redeem this welcome offer on FanDuel. Place a $5 wager on the sportsbook, and receive $300 in bonus bets if that bet wins.

The most important thing here, of course, is that you place this $5 wager on something that you have confidence in, as you need to win this wager in order to receive the $300 bonus. So, instead of going for value, you should instead go with something likely to win.

Of the MLB playoff games today, the biggest favorite is the Dodgers at -196, which makes sense with Blake Snell on the mound. So, if you place this wager on the Dodgers ML and they do end up winning, you will receive this $300 bonus.

MLB In-App Promotions on FanDuel

There are going to be promotions available for every single day of the MLB playoffs on FanDuel. There are promos across most sports, but with the MLB playoffs starting today there is a ton of excitement for the postseason, so we are diving into the MLB specific promotions.

50% MLB Profit Boost: This can be used on any MLB wager today, including a parlay and SGP, as long as the odds are -200 or longer. If you want to be bold, the best home run play on the board is Giancarlo Stanton, which you can boost by 50% on FanDuel.

This can be used on any MLB wager today, including a parlay and SGP, as long as the odds are -200 or longer. If you want to be bold, the best home run play on the board is Giancarlo Stanton, which you can boost by 50% on FanDuel. Pitching Ninja Strikeout SGP+: This is a four-leg SGP promoted by the pitching ninja on FanDuel, which is Garrett Crochet 7+ Ks, Max Fried 5+ Ks, Tarik Skubal 7+ Ks and Hunter Greene 7+ Ks at +450 odds.

Signing Up With FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Signing up with FanDuel Sportsbook is the only way to lock in this 60-1 odds boost. Set up a new account on a computer or mobile device in a few simple steps. Here is a quick walkthrough of the registration process: