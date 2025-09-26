Live Radio
FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $300 Bonus for MLB, Ryder Cup Friday, NFL, NCAAF

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services
There is a ton going on in the sports world this weekend, and you can get in on the action by redeeming this FanDuel promo code offer for a $300 bonus. Between a full MLB betting slate every day from Friday-Sunday, the Ryder Cup also from Friday-Sunday, college football Friday and Saturday, finishing up with the NFL Sunday, there is no shortage of options for sports fans this weekend.



You can claim a $300 bonus on FanDuel, and all it takes is a winning wager of $5 or more. Create a new account and place a $5 bet on any game. If that bet wins, players will receive $300 in total bonuses to use throughout the week.
After signing up, make sure to check out all of the bonuses and promotions available on FanDuel, of which there are plenty for a busy weekend.

Use the links above to automatically activate this FanDuel promo code offer and use a $5 bet on any of these events to win a $300 bonus.

FanDuel Promo Code for $300 Betting Bonus

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed – Sign Up Through the Links on This Page
New User Offer Bet $5, Win $300 Bonus
More In-App Promos 100% Ryder Cup Profit Boost, CFB 50% Profit Boost, NFL Profit Boost, etc.
Bonus Last Verified On September 26, 2025
Information Confirmed By WTOP

All it takes is a winning wager to be able to redeem this welcome offer on FanDuel. Place a $5 wager on the sportsbook, and receive $300 in bonus bets if that bet wins.

With so much to choose from this weekend, there are plenty of options to dig into in hopes of finding a bet that you have enough confidence in to win.

After signing up, check the additional promos available on FanDuel, detailed below.

In-App Promotions on FanDuel Sportsbook

FanDuel makes it a point to offer a wide variety of promotions across all sports. With so much going on this weekend, they did not disappoint.

Here are some of the best offers available now:

  • 100% Ryder Cup Profit Boost: This profit boost token may be used on the “to lift the trophy” market, so you are able to double your winnings on who you think is going to win the Ryder Cup. The US is currently offered at -146, but the boost moves that to +137.
  • 50% CFB Profit Boost: Place any wager on college football for Saturday, 9/27, and receive a 50% profit boost for doing so.
  • 50% Oregon/Penn State & Alabama/Georgia Profit Boost: These are technically two different promotions, but you can get a 50% profit boost for both the Oregon vs. Penn State and Alabama vs. Georgia games.

Redeeming This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Signing up with FanDuel Sportsbook is the only way to lock in this 60-1 odds boost. Set up a new account on a computer or mobile device in a few simple steps. Here is a quick walkthrough of the registration process:

  • Use the links above to start signing up. This will redirect players to a registration landing page.
  • Fill out the required information sections to set up a new user profile.
  • Using any of the secure and convenient payment methods, make a cash deposit of $5 or more.
  • Place a $5 bet on MLB, Ryder Cup, college football, NFL or any other sport. Players who pick a winner on that first bet will receive $300 in total bonuses.
  • Start using these bonus bets to make picks on any game throughout the week.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

