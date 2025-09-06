FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $300 Bonus for Michigan-Oklahoma, NFL Week 1

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Register today for FanDuel and lock yourself into the brand new FanDuel promo code offer, where you can win $300 in bonus bets on your Chiefs-Chargers bet tonight. Place, and win, a starting wager of at least $5 cash to gain access to the bonus and use those bets for an entire week.







A qualifying wager can be placed on any market of the game tonight. Choose the one that you feel has the best chance at succeeding and place your initial $5 bet down on that market to be eligible.

New FanDuel Promo Code Scores $300 CFB, NFL Bonus

The second week of the college football season continues Saturday with an in-state rivalry game between Iowa and Iowa State (FOX), but is likely highlighted by the Oklahoma vs. Michigan primetime national game.

A winning $5 wager on eligible markets will turn into a $300 bonus that can then be used on NFL Week 1 matchups like Commanders-Giants, Bills-Ravens, Lions-Packers and more.

If that wager then happened to succeed, FanDuel would trigger the $300 bonus into your account. You could then take those bonus bets and use them on any other markets you want for seven (7) days.

You could, with your new bonus bets, use them on college football tomorrow, the NFL Sunday or save them for any bets you want to make next week. Plus, you don’t have to use those bets as a lump sum and can be spread out through multiple wagers throughout that seven (7) day period.

Bet Protect, Boostin’ with The Boys CFB Boost and More

Tonight’s game isn’t the only action you can find on FanDuel. Use your new login to check out the rest of the sportsbook app and secure offers for the NFL, college football and much more.

Bet Protect: Stay in the action if a 1st quarter injury affects your NFL bet this weekend

Boostin’ with The Boys: Enhance your college football bet Saturday with this special offer

Big Matchup On Campus: Earn a profit boost on Michigan-Oklahoma Saturday night

YourWay: Build parlays your way by fine-tuning lines, customize player props and get unique bet types

Accessing FanDuel Promo Code Offer Friday

The sportsbook will require certain pieces of information to secure your account and give you access to the FanDuel promo code deal. Use the following personal and financial details to secure your profile:

Legal name

Date of birth

Location settings turned to “on” with your cell phone or home computer

Home address

Initial cash deposit of $5 or more made from a secure payment method, like a debit card

You will have seven (7) days to use any bonus bets you receive through this promotional offer. At the end of that time frame, any unused bets that are left will expire. To use a bonus, select the amount of bets you wish to spend in your betslip.