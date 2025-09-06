FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $300 College Football, NFL Bonus Is Here

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Sign up using this FanDuel promo code offer to receive the upgraded offer and a $300 bonus to use as you see fit for a loaded NFL and NCAAF weekend. The long wait is over, as we are now in the throngs of football season, with games all day Saturday and Sunday.

New players who place a $5 winning bet will receive $300 in total bonuses. This is essentially a 60-1 odds boost that players can apply to any football game this weekend across the NFL and NCAAF.

New users can hit the ground running with this promo and a $300 bonus, and should then take a deep dive on everything else offered on FanDuel in the way of in-app bonuses and promotions.

Use the links above to redeem this FanDuel promo code offer. Bet $5 to win $300 in bonuses.

FanDuel Promo Code for NFL Week 1

Starting at noon eastern on Saturday, a lot of us are going to be glued to our couches taking in the football action. FanDuel is upping the ante by providing a $300 bonus to all new users who sign up- all it takes is a winning wager to take advantage.

So, this means you should find a play you are confident in for this welcome offer, as winning your first bet is required. As opposed to looking for the best value, you are instead going to want to find something with a high chance of winning. For example, on Saturday Oregon is -8000 on the moneyline and -28.5 point favorites. Place your $5 wager there, and redeem the benefits if they are able to get the job done.

How to Activate This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Setting up a new account on FanDuel Sportsbook is a quick and hassle-free process. Here is a full walkthrough for new users:

Use the links above to automatically activate this offer. There is no need to manually enter a promo code.

Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account.

Deposit $5 or more in cash using any of the available payment methods.

Bet $5 to win $300 in bonuses on Cowboys vs. Eagles or any other NFL game this weekend.

Players can use these bonus bets on a wide range of markets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Best NFL & NCAAF In-App Promos on FanDuel

For every day there is football (Thursdays, Saturdays, Sundays, Mondays, etc), FanDuel will have promotions to dive into for the games.

Of course, the very beginning of the season is no different, with a ton of different promotions to dive into to enjoy the NFL and NCAAF betting slates. The offers are detailed below:

NFL No Sweat Bet: Place a wager on the NFL and receive bonus bets back if your bet loses. Unlike the welcome offer, this is a good opportunity to find longer odds and look for the best value.

Place a wager on the NFL and receive bonus bets back if your bet loses. Unlike the welcome offer, this is a good opportunity to find longer odds and look for the best value. NFL Profit Boost: Place a wager on the NFL and receive a boost to the odds of that play. One look for Sunday night between the Ravens and Bills is Josh Allen anytime touchdown, which is currently offered at +100 odds but can be boosted on FanDuel.

Place a wager on the NFL and receive a boost to the odds of that play. One look for Sunday night between the Ravens and Bills is Josh Allen anytime touchdown, which is currently offered at +100 odds but can be boosted on FanDuel. 50% CFB Profit Boost: Receive a 50% profit boost to use on any college football wager this Saturday.

Receive a 50% profit boost to use on any college football wager this Saturday. 50% Profit Boost on Michigan/Oklahoma: Place a wager on the Michigan vs. Oklahoma game specifically, and receive a 50% boost to the odds of your selection.