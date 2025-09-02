FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus for MLB, NFL Week 1 Games

FanDuel Promo Code to Receive $300 Bonus
|FanDuel Promo Code
|No Code Needed With Our Links
|New User Offer
|Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus If You Win
|More In-App Promos
|50% Dinger Tuesday HR Profit Boost, Cowboys/Eagles No Sweat Bet, Cowboys/Eagles 50% Profit Boost, , etc.
|Bonus Last Verified On
|September 2, 2025
|Information Confirmed By
|WTOP
The most important part of this welcome offer is that it takes a winning wager to receive the $300 bonus. So, if you place a $5 wager on FanDuel and win, you will receive the equivalent of a 60-1 odds boost to use on the NFL, college football, MLB or any other sport.
This means that it is important to place a wager on something you are confident in, and, for basically the only time, place less importance on the odds you are betting.
For example, the Eagles moneyline is offered at -430 odds on FanDuel. Using an odds converter calculator, that equates to an 81.1% implied probability, so the Eagles could be a good option for this first bet on FanDuel.
FanDuel Promo Code: How to Get Started
Creating a new account is an easy process on FanDuel Sportsbook. Follow these step-by-step instructions to get started:
- Use the links above to start signing up. Players can bypass the need for a promo code by signing up using any of the links on this page.
- Create a new account by filling out the required information sections and making a cash deposit of at least $5.
- Finally, place a $5 bet on any game in any sport. Players who start with a winning wager will receive $300 in total bonuses.
In-App Promotions on FanDuel
FanDuel is known as one of the best sportsbooks when it comes to additional promotions and bonuses. These come in the form of no sweat bets, profit boosts, and much more. You can expect these for essentially every day/night there is football, with the offers available right now detailed below:
- 50% Dinger Tuesday MLB Home Run Profit Boost: This is available every Tuesday, and allows you to receive a 50% profit boost on any home run bet. This can be a straight bet or a parlay/SGP, it just needs to be on the home run market. For today, we like Willy Adames to hit a home run with a good matchup at Coors Field.
- Cowboys vs. Eagles No Sweat Bet: Place a wager in the Cowboys/Eagles game, and receive bonus bets back if that bet ends up losing. Since you have the safety of knowing a bonus bet is coming with a loss, we like to recommend placing these on longshots, such as George Pickens anytime touchdown at +220 odds.
- Cowboys vs. Eagles 50% Profit Boost: This is also for a wager in the Cowboys/Eagles game, but instead of receiving a no sweat bet you instead will receive a 50% profit boost. So, instead of placing this on a longshot, it makes more sense to place it on a safer opportunity, such as Jalen Hurts anytime touchdown.
21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.