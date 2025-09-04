Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Score NFL Cowboys-Eagles Game Day Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

New users can use a $100 no-sweat bet on every day that an NFL or college football game will be played. A losing bet will trigger a refund of up to $100 in FanCash. Your FanCash can be used for other wagers or even to buy gear with Fanatics.

The Cowboys-Eagles rivalry always brings plenty of intrigue, but there are some extra wrinkles to tonight’s game. The Eagles, of course, will be unveiling their 2024 Super Bowl banner. The Cowboys are looking to play spoiler, which will be a tall task after trading arguably their best player in Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers just last week.

Sign up before the opening kickoff to apply your first $100 no-sweat bet FanCash. This will get your account off and running to capitalize on Friday’s Chiefs-Chargers game, Saturday’s Week 2 college football games and the rest of the NFL Week 1 slate on Sunday and Monday.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code For Cowboys-Eagles Week 1

The college football season started last weekend, but we will be in the full swing of things for football with the NFL season starting. The Cowboys-Eagles game provides new users with great chance to jumpstart their accounts for a busy weekend.

Fanatics Sportsbook has plenty of betting markets that you can take advantage of. The Eagles understandably come in as significant favorites over the Cowboys tonight. With this being a division matchup, the outcome will have large ramifications for the NFC East race this season. Let’s take a look at the spread, moneyline and total for this matchup:

Cowboys: +8.5 (-110) / +330 / o47.5 (-110)

+8.5 (-110) / +330 / o47.5 (-110) Eagles: -8.5 (-110) / -425 / u47.5 (-110)

Each of these markets will qualify for your first no-sweat bet of up to $100.

Quick SGP Options For Cowboys-Eagles

One of the better ways to get familiar with using the Fanatics Sportsbook app is to go over to the “Quick SGPs” tab for a specific matchup. These types of bets are available for each of the Week 1 games. Some examples for Cowboys-Eagles tonight are listed below:

Jalen Hurts 200+ passing yards, Saquon Barkley 75+ rushing yards, 45+ total points (+205)

Saquon Barkley 75+ rushing yards, CeeDee Lamb 70+ receiving yards, 45+ total points (+235)

Saquon Barkley 75+ rushing yards, A.J. Brown 70+ receiving yards, 45+ total points (+255)

Dak Prescott 225+ passing yards and 2+ passing touchdowns, Cowboys moneyline (+670)

