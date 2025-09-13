Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Claim Top Signup Bonus for NFL Week 2 Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Both of these offers will use FanCash. If you lose your no sweat bet, you will get up to $100 in FanCash (New York users get 20+ $25 no sweat bets for football game days). The “Bet $10, Get $100” offer gives users FanCash as well. This can be used as bonus bets within Fanatics Sportsbook, or you could buy gear from Fanatics, like a hat or a jersey for your favorite player.

With the college football season continuing tonight, you will be able to use your first no sweat bet today. No sweat bets will also be available to you on Saturday for the rest of the college games, on Sunday for NFL Week 2 games and on Monday for the Monday Night Football doubleheader.

Let’s go through how you can make the most of this offer with Fanatics Sportsbook.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code For CFB, NFL

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Sign Up Through Our Links New User Offer Get 20+ $100 back in FanCash after losing football bets until October (All states except NY)

Get 20+ $25 back in FanCash after losing football bets until October (NY only) In-App Promos Daily Rewards, Free Contests, Fanatics Survivor Contest, etc. Bonus Last Verified On Sept. 12, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The college football games tonight include Colorado-Houston, Kansas State-Arizona and New Mexico-UCLA. You can bet up to $100 on any of these games with your first no sweat bet.

Maybe you want to bet something like $80 on Deion Sanders and Colorado to win. If your bet wins, you will receive a payout as normal. If your bet loses, you will get an $80 refund in FanCash.

The same goes for Saturday, when games like Georgia-Tennessee, South Florida-Miami and Texas A&M headline a loaded day of games. Check back in for Sunday’s NFL games like Eagles-Chiefs, too.

These no sweat bets will be available to you for any day there is a football game through the month of September.

Quick SGPs For Football Games This Weekend

One of the features you will want to get familiar with is the quick same game parlay tab. Click on a specific matchup that interests you and click on the tab to view the top available options. Here are some examples for games this weekend:

Houston moneyline vs. Colorado, 40+ points scored (+110)

George -2.5 @. Tennessee, 45+ total points scored (+145)

Notre Dame -8.5 vs. Texas A&M, 55+ total points scored (+400)

Lions moneyline vs. Bears, Jared Goff 225+ passing yards and 2+ touchdowns (+215)

These markets could be good options with your no sweat bets for this weekend’s games.

