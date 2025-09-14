Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Claim $100 in FanCash + Football Gameday Offer

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players who sign up with this Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer will be eligible for FanCash and football gameday offers. Start betting on Chiefs-Eagles or any other game this weekend.







New users can choose between two promos. Bet $10 to get $100 in FanCash and up to $100 back in FanCash on every football gameday. On the other hand, players can start with a $50 bet to win $250 in FanCash.

Fanatics Sportsbook is one of the top options on the market for players during football season. There is no shortage of options coming up on Sunday.

Click here to automatically activate this Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer and start locking up FanCash for NFL Week 2.

Unlock Multiple Offers With Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Sign Up Through Our Links New User Offer Bet $10 Get $100 In FanCash + Up To $100 Back In FanCash Every Football Gameday.

Bet $50 Get $250 FanCash

Get 20+ $25 No Sweat Bets FanCash back if your football bet loses (NY ONLY) In-App Promos NFL Pick'Em, Free Contests, Fanatics Survivor Contest, etc.

There are three different options on the table for first-time players on Fanatics Sportsbook. Take a look at each offer:

Bet $10 Get $100 In FanCash + Up To $100 Back In FanCash Every Football Gameday.

Bet $50 Get $250 FanCash

Get 20+ $25 No Sweat Bets FanCash back if your football bet loses (NY ONLY)

With tons of NFL games coming up on Sunday, it’s the perfect time to lock in these offers. Start grabbing FanCash and betting on NFL Week 2.

Betting on NFL Week 2

The NFL season is off to a fast start and we don’t expect anyone to slow down in Week 2. New players who take advantage of these offers can raise the stakes on the games in a few simple steps.

Take a closer look at the current odds on Sunday’s NFL Week 2 matchups (odds are subject to change before kickoff):

Titans (+5.5) vs. Rams

Steelers (-3) vs. Seahawks

Lions (-6.5) vs. Bears

Dolphins (-2.5) vs. Patriots

Cowboys (-5.5) vs. Giants

Saints (+3) vs. 49ers

Bengals (-3.5) vs. Jaguars

Ravens (-11.5) vs. Browns

Jets (+6) vs. Bills

Cardinals (-6.5) vs. Panthers

Colts (+1.5) vs. Broncos

Chiefs (+1.5) vs. Eagles

Vikings (-3.5) vs. Falcons

Texans (-2.5) vs. Buccaneers

Raiders (+3.5) vs. Chargers

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: How to Sign Up

It won’t take long for players to sign up and start reaping the rewards on Fanatics Sportsbook. Sign up on a computer or mobile device in a few simple steps. Here is a full breakdown of the registration process:

Click here to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page.

to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account.

Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the available payment methods.

At this point, players are ready to lock in a first bet. We expect to see a lot of interest in the NFL, but these offers apply to a wide range of markets.

