Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: $100 No Sweat For Commanders-Packers TNF

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The 2025 NFL season is underway, and that means now is the time to get set up with a new account using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code. Sign up in time for tomorrow’s Commanders-Packers Thursday Night Football game and place your first of 20+ $100 no sweat bets FanCash. Use one of these no sweat bets every day there is an NFL or college football game in September. Click here to register.





A losing bet on any football game will result in up to $100 back in FanCash. That can be used as bonus bets within Fanatics Sportsbook, or you can buy gear, like a jersey for of favorite player or a hat for your favorite team with Fanatics. Users located in New York will get 20+ $25 no sweat bets FanCash for football gamedays in September.

You can also opt for a “Bet $10, Get $100 FanCash” or “Bet $50, Get $250 FanCash” offer depending on your location when you sign up. These are applicable to any sport.

We will run through some examples of how you can make the most of your welcome offer with Fanatics Sportsbook.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code For Commanders-Packers, More

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Sign Up Through Our Links New User Offer Get 20+ $100 back in FanCash after losing football bets until October (All states except NY)

Get 20+ $25 back in FanCash after losing football bets until October (NY only) In-App Promos Daily Rewards, Free Contests, Fanatics Survivor Contest, etc. Bonus Last Verified On Sept. 10, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

With Thursday Night Football approaching, your first opportunity to use a no sweat bet will be for the Commanders-Packers game. This is one of the biggest games of the week featuring two teams that have visions of making it to the playoffs again in 2025.

If you think the Packers will win, you can bet up to $100 on that market. If your bet wins, you will get your payout as normal. If your bet loses, you will get your stake refunded in FanCash.

This is just the first of 20+ no sweat bets that will be available to you. Use more for college football games this weekend and the rest of the NFL Week 2 slate on Sunday and Monday.

Fanatics Sportsbook Quick SGPs For Commanders-Packers

It is easy to find a wide variety of parlay options within the Fanatics Sportsbook app. You can construct your own, or you can look at the “quick SGP” tab for a specific game you are interested in. There is a ton of options for Thursday’s Commanders-Packers game:

Josh Jacobs 60+ rushing yards and a touchdown, Packers moneyline (+135)

Jordan Love 200+ passing yards and 2+ passing touchdowns, Packers moneyline (+230)

Jordan Love 200+ passing yards, Josh Jacobs 70+ rushing yards, 50+ total points scored (+270)

Jayden Daniels 200+ passing yards and 2+ passing touchdowns, Commanders moneyline (+480)

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Registration Process

Click here to go to the registration process and get up and running with Fanatics Sportsbook. Enter basic personal information, like your name, date of birth, mailing address and more.

The next step is to make an initial deposit with a secure payment method, like a credit card, debit card, or several other options. This will cover what you plan to use for your first bet with Fanatics Sportsbook.

Choose the reward you prefer and either place your first no sweat bet or place your bet to unlock FanCash. If you redeem the no sweat bet off, make sure to check in each day that an NFL or college football game will be played.