DraftKings Promo Code: Get New $200 Bonus for Vikings-Bears MNF

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Finish Week 1 of the NFL season with the latest DraftKings promo code offer. New players can start winning bonuses on the Bears or Vikings on Monday Night Football.







Create an account and place a $5 bet on Bears-Vikings or any other game. New users will receive $200 in sportsbook bonuses instantly, along with a $200 discount on NFL Sunday Ticket.

This is an NFC North rivalry game with two young quarterbacks facing off. DraftKings Sportsbook is providing players with an opportunity to go all in on this matchup.

DraftKings Promo Code Delivers $200 Instant Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed – Sign Up Using Links on This Page New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets + Over $200 Off NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube/YouTube TV In-App Promos Caleb Williams Super Boost, MIN-CHI SGP Boost, NFL Parlay Boost, First Half Early Exit, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On September 8, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This DraftKings promo is a straightforward offer for new users. Simply sign up and start with a $5 bet on any game to win. New players will receive a $200 sportsbook bonus instantly.

Use these eight $25 bonus bets to start making picks on Bears-Vikings, MLB or any other sport this week. This promo is an opportunity to get a feel for the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Remember, new users will also receive a $200 discount on NFL Sunday Ticket. Watch any out-of-market NFL game during the season with this subscription.

How to Redeem This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

It’s important to note that players won’t need to manually enter a promo code to unlock this offer. Follow these steps to sign up:

Click here and fill out the required prompts to set up a new account (name, date of birth, email address, etc.)

and fill out the required prompts to set up a new account (name, date of birth, email address, etc.) Deposit $5 or more in cash using any of the available payment methods.

Bet $5 on Bears-Vikings to win a $200 sportsbook bonus and $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket.

Bears vs. Vikings Betting Preview, Odds

This sign-up bonus is the perfect starting point for new players, but it is just the beginning. There are other promos available for Bears vs. Vikings in the app. Get a super boost on Caleb Williams to record 4,000+ passing yards this season. There are also two parlay profit boosts available for this Monday Night Football matchup.

Caleb Williams is entering year two with a new head coach and a chance to silence the doubters. Meanwhile, Minnesota moved on from Sam Darnold for J.J. McCarthy, who is starting his first game after missing all of last season with an injury.

Take a closer look at the current DraftKings Sportsbook odds on Monday Night Football (odds are subject to change before kickoff):

Minnesota Vikings: -1.5 (-112) // Over 43.5 (-110) // -122

-1.5 (-112) // Over 43.5 (-110) // -122 Chicago Bears: +1.5 (-108) // Under 43.5 (-110) // +102

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.