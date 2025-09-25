DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 NFL Bonus for Cardinals-Seahawks TNF

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Get yourself one of the best welcome offers on the market by wagering as little as $5 cash on Seahawks-Cardinals Thursday night. The newest DraftKings promo code offer will lock in as soon as you place that wager and give you access to $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTubeTV here .







That bonus will arrive in your account as eight (8) individual bonus bets, each worth $25 a piece. Additionally, Draftkings will also send you a brand new promo code for your NFL Sunday Ticket offer as part of this great deal.

DraftKings Promo Code for $200 Bonus, Sunday Ticket Continues

Bet on any market of Seahawks-Cardinals tonight and collect a $200 bonus along with over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTubeTV. This DraftKings promo code offer, out to every new fan who signs up with the sportsbook Thursday, will get access to both of these amazing perks.

For example, to qualify for this promotion you could simply place a bet that looks something like $5 on the Seahawks moneyline. Then, no matter how that wager plays out, DraftKings will send you eight (8) $25 bonus bets.

The great part about this offer is that those bonus bets will instantly be sent to your account as soon as you place that bet. There is no waiting a day or two to use your bonuses, so you can take those bets and use them on other markets of the game tonight.

This highly anticipated matchup of two NFC West opponents features some of the best young receivers in the game. Therefore, you could decide to take one or more of your bonuses and wager on something like a Marvin Harrison Jr. anytime touchdown or Jaxson Smith-Njigba to have 7+ catches and over 60+ yards receiving, for instance.

Seahawks-Cardinals SGP, Game of the Week CFB Boost

Lock in even more daily offers right now with the DraftKings sportsbook app. Sign in using your new account to get the latest offers for tonight’s matchup, this weekend’s mighty college football lineup and more:

SEA-ARI SGP Boost: Create a 3+ leg same game parlay for the game tonight and get those odds enhanced right now

CFB Games of the Week Boost: Enhance your single, SGP or SGPx bets across Alabama-Georgia and Oregon-Penn State this Saturday

NHL Futures Boost: The NHL season is almost here and DraftKings is giving away an odds boost on any NHL player futures bet you make today

How to Sign Up to Claim DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Have ready all financial and personal information in order to complete your application and lock in the DraftKings promo code offer. Turn on the location settings of either your home computer or cell phone, then upload the following information:

Legal full name

Age

Home address

$10 initial cash deposit from an online bank, credit card, debit card, PayPal, ApplePay or another approved method

Online bank setup

The eight (8) bonus bets you receive from this promotion will stay in your account for a total of seven (7) days. These bets can be spent on any available DraftKings market over that time period but will expire if not used within seven (7) days.