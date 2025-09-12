DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Betting Bonus for MLB, NCAAF, NFL This Weekend

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The latest DraftKings promo code offer is an opportunity to win bonuses for the NFL, college football or any other sport this weekend. This is a no-brainer bonus for football fans ahead of this full slate of games. Click here to start signing up.







Start with a $5 bet on the NFL, college football or MLB. Players will receive a $200 sportsbook bonus instantly. This promo also comes with a $200 discount on NFL Sunday Ticket through YouTube or YouTube TV.

DraftKings Sportsbook has tons of other in-app promos available for the games. Think of this sign-up bonus as a starting point. Grab other profit boosts, same game parlays and unique offers for the NFL and college football.

Click here to redeem this DraftKings promo code offer and use a $5 bet to win a $200 bonus and $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $200 Betting Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed – Sign Up Using Links on This Page New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets + Over $200 Off NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube/YouTube TV In-App Promos Texas A&M/Notre Dame 50% Profit Boost, NFL Sunday Ghost Leg Parlay, NFL Parlay Profit Boost, NCAAF Games of the Week 50% Profit Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On September 12, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There are no hoops to jump through when it comes to this welcome bonus. Any $5 bet will be enough to cash in on the $200 sportsbook bonus and the $200 discount on NFL Sunday Ticket. Look for an email with instructions on how to sign up on YouTube or YouTube TV.

Other Ways to Bet This Weekend

There are tons of different options for football fans in the DraftKings Sportsbook app. Here is a quick look at a few of the college football options:

Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame 50% Boost: Apply a 50% boost to this highly anticipated game. The only requirement is that this wager is a single or same game parlay with -200 odds or longer.

Apply a 50% boost to this highly anticipated game. The only requirement is that this wager is a single or same game parlay with -200 odds or longer. College Football Parlay Boost: Opt into this offer to receive a flexible parlay profit boost token. Apply this boost to any college football parlay or same game parlay with odds of +300 or longer.

Opt into this offer to receive a flexible parlay profit boost token. Apply this boost to any college football parlay or same game parlay with odds of +300 or longer. Games of the Week 50% Boost: Secure a 50% boost for the two games of the week. Both of these matchups are in the SEC with Tennessee taking on Georgia and Florida playing LSU.

Here are some of the NFL options for Sunday:

Sunday Ghost Leg Parlay: Make one losing leg on a parlay disappear. Place a parlay or same game parlay with at least three legs. Bettors will still win cash on the parlay minus one losing leg.

Make one losing leg on a parlay disappear. Place a parlay or same game parlay with at least three legs. Bettors will still win cash on the parlay minus one losing leg. Boost Your NFL Parlay: Opt into this offer to secure a boost for any NFL game this weekend. This boost applies to parlays and same game parlays.

Sign Up, Redeem This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Setting up a new account on DraftKings Sportsbook is a breeze. Activate this offer without entering a promo code by clicking on any of the links on this page. Create a new user profile by providing basic identifying information in the required fields.

Deposit $5 or more in cash using any of the preferred payment methods. From there, lock in a $5 bet on the NFL, college football, MLB or any other sport to win these bonuses.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.