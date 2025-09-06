College Football Betting Promos: Score the Leading Sportsbook Offers for Week 2

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services We've gathered the best college football betting promos for Saturday, making it easy to redeem sportsbook bonuses for the top Week 2 matchups. Make bets on Iowa vs. No. 16 Iowa State, No. 20 Ole Miss vs. Kentucky, South Florida vs. No. 13 Florida and No. 15 Michigan vs. No. 18 Oklahoma.

First, follow the links below to sign up with welcome offers. There are guaranteed bonuses, no sweat bets and profit boosts available for new customers. Then, shop for additional college football betting promos on each app.

Using College Football Betting Promos on Saturday

Sportsbook College Football Betting Promos DraftKings Bet $5, Get Instant $300 Bonus FanDuel Win $5 Bet to Collect $300 Bonus Bet365 Claim $150 Bonus or $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net Caesars Gain (20) 100% Profit Boosts BetMGM $1,500 First Bet (Bet $10, Win $150 Bonus in NJ, PA, MI and WV) Fanatics 20X$100 No-Sweat Bets in FanCash ($25 No Sweat Bets in NY)

The College Gameday crew will be in Norman, Oklahoma. The Sooners are 5.5-point favorites at home against the Wolverines. Former Oklahoma basketball star (current Atlanta Hawk) Trae Young will be the guest picker. Make your wagers on this AP Top 25 matchup and other games with the following college football betting promos.

Make your first $5 bet with the DraftKings promo to receive a guaranteed $300 bonus. Use (12) $25 bonus bets for several NCAAF games on Saturday. Plus, opt-in to the “Game of the Week” and use a profit boost for Michigan-Oklahoma.

Win your opening $5 bet with the FanDuel promo to collect another $300 bonus. Since the odds don’t matter, try betting on a heavy favorite to have a great chance at a win. Customers can use several profit boosts with Boostin’ with the Boys and the Big Match on Campus.

The new bet365 bonus code provides a guaranteed $300 bonus after a $5 bet. A $1,000 safety net is available for those who want to make a hefty wager, but we recommend the instant bonus. And key games have same-game parlay boosts. For example, the odds for Oklahoma to win, Javontae Barnes to score a TD and Jaydn Ott to score a TD have been boosted to +500.

Get (20) 100% profit boosts for college football parlays by signing up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code. All it takes is a $1 bet, and the outcome doesn’t matter. These parlays can be up to $25. While these boosts can be used toward your own bets, Caesars adds new odds boosts every day for select markets.

New customers who use the BetMGM bonus code in NJ, PA, MI and WV can win a $10 bet to score a $150 bonus. Those in remaining locations can wager up to $1,500 on any game and get a bonus refund if it loses. The app regularly releases college football betting bonuses, including parlay boosts and no sweat bets.

Activate the Fanatics Sportsbook promo to use (20) $100 no sweat bets on football game days. If any of these wagers lose, you’ll get FanCash back. The FanCash can be exchanged for bonus bets and merchandise, like jerseys.

