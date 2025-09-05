Chargers-Chiefs Betting Promos: Claim Best Offers for NFL Brazil Game Friday

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

The 2025 NFL season is officially underway, and football fans throughout the country can claim Chargers-Chiefs betting promos for placing wagers on this exciting Friday night showdown. This evening’s matchup is being played in São Paulo, Brazil, as the Chiefs and Chargers look to score an early divisional win.

With Week 1 NFL action now officially underway, top sportsbook operators are dishing out lucrative welcome bonuses for new users. First-time bettors on the listed platforms below can click the linked offers on this page to score promos for betting on all the NFL action.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: $150 in Bonus Bets or Get $1,500 First Bet Offer







The BetMGM bonus code WTOP150 is one of the best options for betting on this evening’s Chargers-Chiefs game, as it will provide one of two sportsbook bonuses depending on the new user’s location. For first-time BetMGM customers in MI, NJ, PA, or WV, the bonus code will unlock an offer to bet $10 and get $150 in bonus bets (if your bet wins). For new BetMGM Sportsbook users in any other legal state, the promo code linked on this page will activate a $1,500 First Bet Offer.

The First Bet Offer promo allows new users to make their first wager with confidence, knowing that if they lose, they will get back an equal amount in bonus bets (up to $1,500).

bet365 bonus code WTOP365: Score $300 in Bonus Bets or $1,000 First Bet Safety Net







Claiming the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 is another great way to turn up the heat for Chargers vs. Chiefs, as it will give new users the chance to choose from two welcome offers when they sign-up for an account. One option from the bet365 promo code is an offer to bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets (win or lose). The bet-and-get offer is fully guaranteed, so new users will score the $300 bonus even if they lose their qualifying bet.

The other choice available to new users who claim the bet365 bonus code is a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net. With this option selected, bettors can make a more aggressive first wager, because they will be refunded (up to $1,000) in bonus bets if they lose.

DraftKings Promo Code: $300 in Bonus Bets + $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket Subscription







The DraftKings promo code has been upgraded for the return of football season, and new users can claim the welcome offer to bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets (instantly) + $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket.

The $300 in bonus bets is fully guaranteed and paid out instantly, so as soon as new users register and place their $5+ qualifying wager, the bonus will hit their account. As football season gets back underway, the DraftKings promo code is also unlocking over a $200 discount to a subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket for fans to watch all the live and out-of-market games.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X: Bet $1, Double Your Winnings on Next 20 Bets







Caesars Sportsbook is another great option for Chargers vs. Chiefs bettors, and they can use the link on this page to claim the promo code WTOP20X that unlocks a generous welcome offer. After claiming the promo code, new users on Caesars will score an offer to bet $1 and get twenty (20) 100% Profit Boost Tokens. With a $25 maximum on each of the profit boosts, the total bonus value of the Caesars Sportsbook promo code scales to as much as $500.

FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code: Win $300 in Bonus Bets for CFB Week 1







FanDuel Sportsbook is always one of the best options for NFL bettors, and the promo code welcome offer has been upgraded for the return of football season. Currently, new users can claim the promo code on this page to secure an offer to bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets (if their first bet wins). The FanDuel promo code carries no minimum odds requirement, so new users can target a safer line with friendly odds to give themselves a better chance to win and score the $300 in bonus bets reward.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get 20+ $100 No Sweat Bets in FanCash







Fanatics Sportsbook is offering up one of three sign-up bonuses for Chiefs vs. Chargers bettors who register with the linked promo code on this page. Tailoring their welcome offer for the NFL kickoff, the Fanatics Gameday Guarantee provides 26 days of No Sweat Bets (up to $100 each) during football season.