BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: Claim $150 Canelo-Crawford Betting Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Arguably the most anticipated fight of the year is happening tonight in Las Vegas, as Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford fill face off. Sign up for a new sportsbook account with the BetMGM bonus code WTOP150 before the action starts to get a $150 bonus offer or a $1,500 first bet. Click here to get started.





The reward you get when you sign up depends on your location. Most will get the $1,500 first bet safety net. You will be able to wager up to $1,500 knowing that BetMGM will give you a bonus refund equal to your original stake if your bet loses. Users in MI, NJ, PA and WV will get the $150 bonus offer. You will have to place a winning $10 bet to unlock your bonus bets.

Both Alvarez and Crawford are approaching the later stages of their careers. A win in this spot would mean a lot for both. With BetMGM Sportsbook, you can bet on the fight result, method of victory, knockdowns and more. Any of these markets will work to activate the reward you are eligible for.

Let’s go through both of these promos and find betting markets you might want to target.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 Offer For Alvarez-Crawford Fight

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV Only)

$1,500 First-Bet Offer In-App Promos CFB Boost, Football Second Chance Touchdown Scorer, MLB Parlay Boost Token, BetMGM Rewards etc. Terms and Conditions New players must 21+ and physically present in participating states Bonus Last Verified On September 13, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

If you get the $150 bonus offer, you should look for a betting market that is likely to settle as a win with your initial $10 bet. Let’s take a look at a few examples for tonight’s fight:

Canelo Alvarez to win (-165)

Will both fighters be knocked down?: No (-5000)

Under 1.5 knockdowns recorded (-450)

These betting markets could be good choices if you get the $1,500 first bet safety net, too. But let’s say for this example that you think Crawford will win. You can bet something like $1,0000 on Crawford to win at +150 under the 3-way fight result tab. A winning bet will give a $2,500 payout, while a losing bet will trigger a $1,500 bonus refund.

Final Judgement Odds For Alvarez-Crawford

One last type of wager that is available for tonight’s fight is the final judgement. Alvarez comes in as a slight favorite for the fight, but you can bet on the exact verdict with one of these choices below:

Alvarez by unanimous decision (+240)

Alvarez by split decision (+600)

Alvarez by majority decision (+900)

Crawford by unanimous decision (+400)

Crawford by split decision (+800)

Crawford by majority decision (+1100)

These markets might not be the best choice with your initial bet. However, you can place a second wager with any additional bankroll you have after your first bet.

How To Get Started With BetMGM Bonus Code NW150

Click here or on any of the other links on this page to get started with this welcome offer. Enter the bonus code NW150 and enable location services to ensure you get your welcome offer.

Provide basic personal information to set up your account. This will include your name, birth date, mailing address, etc. From there, make a deposit with a secure payment method, like a credit card. This will enable you to place your first wager to activate your welcome offer with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Any bonus bets you receive from either offer will stay in your account for seven days before they expire.