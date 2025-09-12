BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: Claim $150 Bonus for Any NFL Week 2 Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Football fans can hit the ground running with BetMGM bonus code WTOP150. Take advantage of this offer in time to bet on college football Week 3 and NFL Week 2. Start signing up by clicking here .







Set up a new account and place a $10 bet in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia. New users in these states who start with a winning bet will earn a $150 bonus. Players in other states can place a $1,500 first bet on any game.

BetMGM Sportsbook has a multitude of ways for football fans to bet on the games this weekend. Let’s dive deeper into the details of this exclusive offer.

Click here and input BetMGM bonus code WTOP150 to unlock a $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV only) or a $1,500 first bet.

Best NFL Week 2 Matchups

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV Only)

$1,500 First-Bet Offer In-App Promos Pro Football No Sweat Token, NFL Second Chance Touchdown Scorer, MLB Parlay Boost Token, BetMGM Rewards etc. Terms and Conditions New players must 21+ and physically present in participating states Bonus Last Verified On September 12, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The marquee matchup of the weekend is happening in Kansas City as the Chiefs and Eagles meet for the first time since the Super Bowl. However, there are plenty of other great NFL matchups in Week 2. Take a quick look at the current BetMGM Sportsbook odds for these games (odds are subject to change before kickoff):

New York Jets +6.5 vs. Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins (-2.5) vs. New England Patriots

Cincinnati Bengals (-3.5) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Baltimore Ravens (-11.5) vs. Cleveland Browns

Dallas Cowboys (-5.5) vs. New York Giants

Tennessee Titans (+5.5) vs. Los Angeles Rams

Detroit Lions (-6) vs. Chicago Bears

Pittsburgh Steelers (-3) vs. Seattle Seahawks

New Orleans Saints (+3) vs. San Francisco 49ers

Arizona Cardinals (-6.5) vs. Carolina Panthers

Indianapolis Colts (+1.5) vs. Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs (+1) vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Minnesota Vikings (-3.5) vs. Atlanta Falcons

Houston Texans (-2.5) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Las Vegas Raiders (+3.5) vs. Los Angeles Chargers

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: Score $150 Bonus

Remember, there are two different options on the table for players at BetMGM Sportsbook. Sign up in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia to secure the $150 bonus. Lock in a $10 winning wager to grab this bonus.

However, most new customers will have access to the $1,500 first bet. BetMGM Sportsbook will back up any losses on this initial wager with five bonus bets that add up to the initial stake.

Getting Started With BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150

New players have an opportunity to lock in either of these offers in a few simple steps. Follow this detailed guide to get in on the action with BetMGM Sportsbook:

Click here and apply bonus code WTOP150. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account.

and apply bonus code WTOP150. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account. Using any of the secure and convenient payment methods, make an initial cash deposit of at least $10.

Place a $10 bet to get $150 in bonuses (MI, NJ, PA and WV only) or place a $1,500 first bet on the NFL.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.