DraftKings Promo Code: Get $300 Bonus for NBA Playoffs, Stanley Cup + MLB Games

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New users can take advantage of an incredible welcome offer ahead of the playoff slate today by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code to bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins.







Eligible bettors can secure this $300 bonus opportunity before the NBA playoffs tip-off today to maximize their returns on today’s premier basketball action.

DraftKings Promo Code Offer for NBA Bonus

Before diving into the analytics of tonight’s matchups, review the essential details of this exciting sportsbook offer to ensure you lock in your value.

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified April 19th, 2026

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5 on the NBA, Get $300 if Your Wager Wins

The current DraftKings promo code provides new customers with an outstanding opportunity to maximize their leverage on today’s NBA postseason slate. If you are planning to back either the Phoenix Suns or the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight, simply place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on odds of -500 or longer. It does stand to reason that you have to do a little handicapping here—this bonus is not guaranteed, as you must win your first wager to unlock the reward.

If your initial $5 bet cashes, DraftKings will credit your account with $300 in bonus bets. This generous payout is distributed as twelve individual $25 bonus bets, giving you plenty of flexibility to spread your action across the rest of the NBA playoffs or even look ahead to futures prices. We’ve seen time and time again that managing your bankroll is critical, so be sure to use these wisely; they will expire after 7 days.

Best Way to Use Your DraftKings NBA Bonus Tonight

If you are looking to place a wager on the April 19, 2026, postseason slate, it is never too early to look at the consensus odds for today’s scheduled matchups:

Matchup Spread Total (O/U) Moneyline Phoenix Suns @ Oklahoma City Thunder OKC -14.5 / PHX +14.5 215.5 OKC -1099 / PHX +700 Orlando Magic @ Detroit Pistons DET -8.5 / ORL +8.5 218.5 DET -375 / ORL +295

Matchups to Watch & Market Analysis

The marquee showdown of the day features the Oklahoma City Thunder hosting the Phoenix Suns. The Thunder enter as heavy 14.5-point favorites, a line heavily influenced by the elite production from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is likely to win his second straight MVP award.

Meanwhile, the Detroit Pistons are 8.5-point home favorites against the Orlando Magic. Detroit’s offense runs heavily through Cade Cunningham, who was fantastic this season and won his appeal to be eligible for All-NBA awards. He is likely to be either a first-team or second-team All-NBA player this year.

How to Activate This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Claiming your bonus for the April 19, 2026, postseason matchup between the Phoenix Suns and the Oklahoma City Thunder is a straightforward process. Follow these steps before tonight’s Eastern Time tip-off to ensure your account is funded and ready to go: