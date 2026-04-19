DraftKings Promo Code: Get $300 Bonus for NBA Playoffs, Stanley Cup + MLB Games

New users can take advantage of an incredible welcome offer ahead of the playoff slate today by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code to bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins.
Eligible bettors can secure this $300 bonus opportunity before the NBA playoffs tip-off today to maximize their returns on today’s premier basketball action.
DraftKings Promo Code Offer for NBA Bonus
Before diving into the analytics of tonight’s matchups, review the essential details of this exciting sportsbook offer to ensure you lock in your value.
|DraftKings Promo Code
|No Code Needed
|New DraftKings User Offer
|Bet $5, Get $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins
|Terms and Conditions
|21+ and Present in Participating States
|Date Last Verified
|April 19th, 2026
DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5 on the NBA, Get $300 if Your Wager Wins
The current DraftKings promo code provides new customers with an outstanding opportunity to maximize their leverage on today’s NBA postseason slate. If you are planning to back either the Phoenix Suns or the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight, simply place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on odds of -500 or longer. It does stand to reason that you have to do a little handicapping here—this bonus is not guaranteed, as you must win your first wager to unlock the reward.
If your initial $5 bet cashes, DraftKings will credit your account with $300 in bonus bets. This generous payout is distributed as twelve individual $25 bonus bets, giving you plenty of flexibility to spread your action across the rest of the NBA playoffs or even look ahead to futures prices. We’ve seen time and time again that managing your bankroll is critical, so be sure to use these wisely; they will expire after 7 days.
Best Way to Use Your DraftKings NBA Bonus Tonight
If you are looking to place a wager on the April 19, 2026, postseason slate, it is never too early to look at the consensus odds for today’s scheduled matchups:
|Matchup
|Spread
|Total (O/U)
|Moneyline
|Phoenix Suns @ Oklahoma City Thunder
|OKC -14.5 / PHX +14.5
|215.5
|OKC -1099 / PHX +700
|Orlando Magic @ Detroit Pistons
|DET -8.5 / ORL +8.5
|218.5
|DET -375 / ORL +295
Matchups to Watch & Market Analysis
The marquee showdown of the day features the Oklahoma City Thunder hosting the Phoenix Suns. The Thunder enter as heavy 14.5-point favorites, a line heavily influenced by the elite production from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is likely to win his second straight MVP award.
Meanwhile, the Detroit Pistons are 8.5-point home favorites against the Orlando Magic. Detroit’s offense runs heavily through Cade Cunningham, who was fantastic this season and won his appeal to be eligible for All-NBA awards. He is likely to be either a first-team or second-team All-NBA player this year.
How to Activate This DraftKings Promo Code Offer
Claiming your bonus for the April 19, 2026, postseason matchup between the Phoenix Suns and the Oklahoma City Thunder is a straightforward process. Follow these steps before tonight’s Eastern Time tip-off to ensure your account is funded and ready to go:
- Sign Up: Navigate to the DraftKings Sportsbook website or download the mobile app to begin the registration process. Please note that no promo code is necessary to enter to claim this offer. Simply create and register your new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, email address, date of birth, and physical address).
- Make a Deposit: Once your sportsbook account is successfully created and verified, you will need to fund it. Deposit at least $5 using one of the secure banking methods provided by DraftKings.
- Place Your Wager: Head over to the NBA tab and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on today’s Suns vs. Thunder game or any other eligible market with odds of -500 or longer.
- Collect Your Bonus: If that initial $5 bet wins, DraftKings will reward you with $300 in bonus bets, distributed straight to your account for you to use on your next strategic play.