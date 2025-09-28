BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150: Claim $150 Bonus for Packers-Cowboys SNF

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Register with the BetMGM bonus code TOP150 to activate a welcome offer for NFL action on Sunday afternoon. Click here in NJ, PA, MI and WV to win bonus bets or sign up here in other states to begin with a hefty wager.









A winning $10 bet with the BetMGM bonus code in NJ, PA, MI and WV will trigger a $150 bonus. New users in other eligible states can claim a $1,500 first bet. Make a substantial wager on the game of your choice and gain a bonus refund if it loses.

There are several options for your first bet, such as the Ravens vs. Chiefs. One of these elite teams will move to 1-3, which is hard to imagine. We also have the Colts vs. Rams, Jaguars vs. 49ers and Bears vs. Raiders.

Follow the correct links on this page to use the best BetMGM bonus code in your state. Win a $150 bonus or wager up to $1,500 on an NFL game.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150 for NFL Props

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV Only)

$1,500 First-Bet Offer In-App Promos Pro Football Boost Pack, Second Chance TD Bet Token, etc. Terms and Conditions New Players 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On September 28, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The Ravens were able to beat the Browns but have losses to the Lions and Bills. The Chiefs lost their first two games of the season to the Chargers and Eagles, followed by a win last week over the Giants.

Lamar Jackson has had a lot of success this season, with the defense struggling at times. It could be a great chance to Patrick Mahomes to get back on track, especially with Xavier Worthy back on the field. The Chiefs are still 2.5-point underdogs at home, with a total set at 48.5 points.

How to Apply the BetMGM Bonus Code

Complete these steps on Sunday to activate a sportsbook offer for your NFL bets.

Click here to register with the BetMGM bonus code TOP150 in NJ, PA, MI and WV. Click here to sign up in other states. Enter your name, email and other basic account info to verify your identity. Use PayPal, online banking or another payment method to make a deposit. Place a $10 bet or wager up to $1,500.

A winning $10 bet in NJ, PA, MI and WV will result in a $150 bonus. A loss in other states will release a bonus refund up to $1,500.

Second Chance TD for Sunday Night Football

There is a “Second Chance” TD promo available for any NFL game, like the Packers vs. Cowboys on Sunday night. Bet on any player to score the opening touchdown and get cash back if they score second. Josh Jacobs has the best odds to be the first in the end zone at +350, followed by Javonte Williams, Romeo Doubs and Tucker Kraft.

Finish using your bonuses on Monday night for the Jets vs. Dolphins and Bengals vs. Broncos

Register through the links above to use a BetMGM bonus code for NFL Week 4. New customers can win a $150 bonus or start with a bet up to $1,500.