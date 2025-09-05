Live Radio
Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $300 NFL Bonus for Chargers-Chiefs

Redeem the latest bet365 bonus code WTOP365 offer to receive a $300 betting bonus for the Chargers vs. Chiefs NFL game Friday night. If you are excited for football season, you are not alone as bet365 has now upped the ante for their welcome offer. New users can choose between a $300 bonus or $1,000 safety net bet on bet365.



We have a rare Friday night NFL game, with the Chargers taking on the Chiefs in Brazil. It should be a fun one, as Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and company look to bounce-back after a tough Super Bowl loss.
Recently, bet365 upgraded the bonus bet offer from $150 to $300. All you have to do to activate this offer is bet $5 on any market, and the outcome of that bet does not matter. The $1,000 first bet offer remains for new users who want to start with an aggressive wager.
Chargers-Chiefs Boosts For Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 Offer

Bet365 Bonus Code  WTOP365
New User Offer
  • Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets Guaranteed
  • $1,000 First Bet Safety Net
In-App Promos Daily NFL, NCAAF & MLB Bet Boosts, Football Early Payout, Daily Lineups, etc.
Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States
Bonus Last Verified On September 5, 2025
Information Confirmed By WTOP

Whether you prefer the $300 in bonus bets or the $1,000 safety net bet depends on your goals and personal on risk tolerance. The $300 bonus is received guaranteed after a $5 wager, while the $1K safety net bet refunds your first wager on bet365 in the form of bonus bets.

Once signed up and taken advantage of this welcome offer, the next thing to do is look into the additional bet boosts and promotions offered on bet365. The bet boosts are pre-populated straights/parlays/SGPs with the odds boosted to increase payout, and are offered for pretty much every NFL game of the season.

Here are some of the offers for this Chargers-Chiefs game:

  • Xavier Worthy, Ladd McConkey & Isiah Pacheco Anytime Touchdown (+1600)
  • Travis Kelce 5+ Receptions, 50+ Receiving Yards & Anytime Touchdown (+325)
  • Patrick Mahomes & Justin Herbert Each to Record 250+ Passing Yards & 3+ Passing TDs (+1800)
  • Chiefs Moneyline, Travis Kelce Anytime Touchdown & Patrick Mahomes 275+ Passing Yards (+700)
  • Both Teams to Score 1+ Touchdowns Each Half, Record 1+ Field Goals Each Half & Score 25+ Points (+4000)

These bet boosts are fun ways to get in the action on a game you are excited about, without needing to put much thought into the bets themselves.

Register With Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Follow the directions below to claim this offer from bet365:

  • Click the links above to go to the registration page
  • Enter the bonus code WTOP365
  • Provide basic personal information (Name, date of birth, mailing address, etc.)
  • Use a secure payment method for first deposit (Credit card, debit card, online banking, etc.)
  • Place first bet to activate $300 bonus offer or use $1,000 first bet safety net

Any bonus bets you receive will be valid for seven days before they expire.

