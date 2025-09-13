Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $300 Bonus for Canelo-Crawford, NFL Week 2

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The bet365 bonus code WTOP365 offer comes at a perfect time for tonight’s Canelo Alvarez-Terence Crawford fight and tomorrow’s NFL Week 2 games like Eagles-Chiefs. Choose between a $300 bonus offer and a $1,000 first bet safety net when you start your new account. Click here to start the easy registration process here .





The Alvarez-Crawford fight could be the biggest of 2025. The outcome will be significant for the legacies of both fighters as their careers get closer to ending.

Sunday’s NFL slate brings an Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl rematch. The Lions-Bears game also looms large as both teams are looking to avoid starting the season at 0-2.

The bet365 rewards will work for either of these events. The $300 bonus offer was just recently bumped up from $200, and all you have to do to secure your reward is bet $5 on any market. The outcome of your initial bet does not matter. The $1,000 first bet safety net gives you a chance to start with an aggressive wager knowing that you will get your stake back in the form of a bonus if your bet loses.

Let’s go through some of the best ways to activate these rewards with bet365.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 For Alvarez-Crawford, NFL Week 2

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Win $300 Bonus or Start With a $1,000 Safety Net Bet In-App Promos NFL Bet Boosts, SNF Jackpot, College Football Bet Boosts, Early Payout Specials, etc. Terms and Conditions New players must 21+ and physically present in participating states Bonus Last Verified On Sept. 13, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

With the $1,000 safety net, you might want to go with some kind of straight bet. This will allow you to find something that you think brings decent value while still giving you a good chance of winning a big payout. A moneyline bet on Alvarez or one of the NFL games could work. If you bet something like $800 on either market, you will get a large payout with a winning bet or an $800 bonus refund.

With the $300 offer, you might want to look into some bet boosts. These are available for several sporting events and are one of the unique parts of the bet365 app. Bet $5 on boosts like the ones listed below to unlock your bonus bets:

1 or more total fight knockdowns, Canelo Alvarez 150+ punches landed, Terence Crawford 150+ punches landed (+450 boosted to +500)

Canelo Alvarez by KO, TKO or DQ, under 10.5 rounds (+450 boosted to +500)

Lions moneyline, Jahmyr Gibbs 100+ rushing yards and 30+ receiving yards (+875 boosted to +1000)

Football Early Payout Promo

The bet365 app consistently runs in-app promos for users to claim. One of the best ones for this weekend is the football early payout promo. When you make a moneyline bet with this offer, you will get your payout if your team goes up at 17 at any point in the game.

Maybe you bet on the Bears to beat the Lions on Sunday. If Chicago goes up by 17 but then goes on to lose the game, you will still collect your payout as if it was a winning bet.

Create Account With Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Follow the steps below to get started with bet365:

Click here to go to the registration page

to go to the registration page Enter the bonus code WTOP365

Provide basic identifying information (Name, date of birth, mailing address, email, etc.)

Make a first deposit with a compatible payment method (Credit card, debit card, online banking, etc.)

Place your first bet to activate your preferred offer with bet365

Any bonus bets you receive will be valid for one week before expiring.