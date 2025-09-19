All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|89
|64
|.582
|—
|New York
|86
|67
|.562
|3
|Boston
|83
|70
|.542
|6
|Tampa Bay
|75
|78
|.490
|14
|Baltimore
|72
|81
|.471
|17
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|85
|68
|.556
|—
|Cleveland
|81
|71
|.533
|3½
|Kansas City
|76
|77
|.497
|9
|Minnesota
|66
|86
|.434
|18½
|Chicago
|57
|96
|.373
|28
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|84
|69
|.549
|—
|Seattle
|84
|69
|.549
|—
|Texas
|79
|74
|.516
|5
|Athletics
|72
|81
|.471
|12
|Los Angeles
|69
|84
|.451
|15
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Philadelphia
|91
|62
|.595
|—
|New York
|79
|74
|.516
|12
|Miami
|73
|80
|.477
|18
|Atlanta
|70
|83
|.458
|21
|Washington
|62
|91
|.405
|29
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Milwaukee
|94
|59
|.614
|—
|z-Chicago
|88
|65
|.575
|6
|Cincinnati
|77
|76
|.503
|17
|St. Louis
|74
|79
|.484
|20
|Pittsburgh
|65
|88
|.425
|29
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|86
|67
|.562
|—
|San Diego
|83
|70
|.542
|3
|Arizona
|77
|76
|.503
|9
|San Francisco
|76
|77
|.497
|10
|Colorado
|41
|112
|.268
|45
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland 3, Detroit 1
Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 0
Athletics 5, Boston 3
Seattle 2, Kansas City 0
N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 0
Milwaukee 5, L.A. Angels 2
Friday’s Games
Athletics at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Toronto at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Miami at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta (Wentz 5-6) at Detroit (Montero 5-3), 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Allen 7-11) at Minnesota (Ryan 13-8), 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Athletics (Morales 4-1) at Pittsburgh (Chandler 2-1), 6:40 p.m.
Boston (Harrison 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Houser 8-4), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Mazur 0-4) at Texas (Corbin 7-9), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 16-9) at Baltimore (Sugano 10-8), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Cecconi 6-6) at Minnesota (Ober 5-8), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
San Diego (Darvish 4-5) at Chicago White Sox (Gómez 3-2), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 9-7) at Houston (Valdez 12-10), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Bieber 3-1) at Kansas City (Cameron 8-7), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Hendricks 7-10) at Colorado (Márquez 3-14), 8:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Athletics at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Miami at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 6, San Diego 1
Miami 9, Colorado 7
Cincinnati 1, Chicago Cubs 0
Milwaukee 5, L.A. Angels 2
L.A. Dodgers 2, San Francisco 1
Friday’s Games
Athletics at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Miami at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta (Wentz 5-6) at Detroit (Montero 5-3), 1:10 p.m.
Washington (Cavalli 3-1) at N.Y. Mets (McLean 4-1), 4:10 p.m.
Athletics (Morales 4-1) at Pittsburgh (Chandler 2-1), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Assad 3-1) at Cincinnati (Littell 9-8), 6:40 p.m.
Miami (Mazur 0-4) at Texas (Corbin 7-9), 7:05 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 4-5) at Chicago White Sox (Gómez 3-2), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Patrick 3-8) at St. Louis (Mikolas 8-10), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Hendricks 7-10) at Colorado (Márquez 3-14), 8:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 4-9) at Arizona (Gallen 12-14), 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Teng 2-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 3-3), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Athletics at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Miami at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
