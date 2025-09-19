All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Toronto 89 64 .582 — New York 86 67 .562 3…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Toronto 89 64 .582 — New York 86 67 .562 3 Boston 83 70 .542 6 Tampa Bay 75 78 .490 14 Baltimore 72 81 .471 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 85 68 .556 — Cleveland 81 71 .533 3½ Kansas City 76 77 .497 9 Minnesota 66 86 .434 18½ Chicago 57 96 .373 28

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 84 69 .549 — Seattle 84 69 .549 — Texas 79 74 .516 5 Athletics 72 81 .471 12 Los Angeles 69 84 .451 15

___

East Division

W L Pct GB x-Philadelphia 91 62 .595 — New York 79 74 .516 12 Miami 73 80 .477 18 Atlanta 70 83 .458 21 Washington 62 91 .405 29

Central Division

W L Pct GB z-Milwaukee 94 59 .614 — z-Chicago 88 65 .575 6 Cincinnati 77 76 .503 17 St. Louis 74 79 .484 20 Pittsburgh 65 88 .425 29

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 86 67 .562 — San Diego 83 70 .542 3 Arizona 77 76 .503 9 San Francisco 76 77 .497 10 Colorado 41 112 .268 45

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland 3, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 0

Athletics 5, Boston 3

Seattle 2, Kansas City 0

N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 0

Milwaukee 5, L.A. Angels 2

Friday’s Games

Athletics at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Miami at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta (Wentz 5-6) at Detroit (Montero 5-3), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Allen 7-11) at Minnesota (Ryan 13-8), 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Athletics (Morales 4-1) at Pittsburgh (Chandler 2-1), 6:40 p.m.

Boston (Harrison 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Houser 8-4), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Mazur 0-4) at Texas (Corbin 7-9), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 16-9) at Baltimore (Sugano 10-8), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Cecconi 6-6) at Minnesota (Ober 5-8), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

San Diego (Darvish 4-5) at Chicago White Sox (Gómez 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 9-7) at Houston (Valdez 12-10), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Bieber 3-1) at Kansas City (Cameron 8-7), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Hendricks 7-10) at Colorado (Márquez 3-14), 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Athletics at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Miami at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 6, San Diego 1

Miami 9, Colorado 7

Cincinnati 1, Chicago Cubs 0

Milwaukee 5, L.A. Angels 2

L.A. Dodgers 2, San Francisco 1

Friday’s Games

Athletics at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Miami at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta (Wentz 5-6) at Detroit (Montero 5-3), 1:10 p.m.

Washington (Cavalli 3-1) at N.Y. Mets (McLean 4-1), 4:10 p.m.

Athletics (Morales 4-1) at Pittsburgh (Chandler 2-1), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Assad 3-1) at Cincinnati (Littell 9-8), 6:40 p.m.

Miami (Mazur 0-4) at Texas (Corbin 7-9), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 4-5) at Chicago White Sox (Gómez 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Patrick 3-8) at St. Louis (Mikolas 8-10), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Hendricks 7-10) at Colorado (Márquez 3-14), 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 4-9) at Arizona (Gallen 12-14), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Teng 2-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 3-3), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Athletics at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Miami at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

