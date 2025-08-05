Underdog Promo Code WTOP: How to Score Up to $1,000 in Deposit Bonuses

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up a new account with Underdog promo code WTOP and take advantage of a sign-up bonus. Players can start making picks on MLB or any other sport. Click here to activate this offer.







New players will be eligible for one of three offers with this promo:

SC, WI, ND: Deposit Match Up to $1,000

Deposit Match Up to $1,000 MN, AL: Instant $50 Bonus

Instant $50 Bonus GA, UT: Combo of $1,000 Deposit Match + $50 Bonus

Anyone who signs up with Underdog Sports can start making picks with these bonuses. New players will have a chance to raise the bar on MLB or any other sport. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of this offer.

Click here to register with Underdog promo code WTOP and grab a sign-up bonus.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP Unlocks Multiple Sign-Up Offers

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Deposit Match Up to $1,000 (SC, WI, ND)

Instant $50 Bonus (MN, AL)

Combo of $1,000 Deposit Match + $50 Bonus (GA, UT)

Random Offer Above (All Other Eligible States) In-App Promos Gimme Picks, Entry Boosts, Payout Boosters, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On August 5, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

It won’t take long for players to sign up and start locking in these rewards. Some new players will be eligible for up to $1,000 in bonuses. This promo comes with a 50% deposit match (SC, WI and ND).

Players in other states will be eligible for a $50 sign-up bonus (MN and AL). New users in select locations will receive a combination of the two offers (GA and UT). Finally, players in all other eligible states will get a random offer assigned.

How to Redeem Underdog Promo Code WTOP

This promo is an opportunity for players to go big on MLB or any other sport this week. Here is a quick breakdown of the registration process:

Click here to start signing up. Apply promo code WTOP.

to start signing up. Apply promo code WTOP. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new user profile (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Deposit cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

After locking in these bonuses, start making picks on MLB, WNBA or any other game this week. There should be something for every sports fan.

NFL Season Approaches

There is no shortage of options available for new players this week, but we know a lot of sports fans are starting to look ahead to football season. The NFL preseason is underway after the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday night. The Los Angeles Chargers took out the Detroit Lions in the first preseson game of the year.

Underdog Sports should be a go-to option for daily fantasy football players. Start locking up bonuses and get a feel for the app before the regular season officially kicks off. It’s also worth noting that the college football season starts this month. This is a perfect time to sign up and start winning bonuses.