Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus for MLB, NCAAF, NFL This Week

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Daily fantasy players can start making picks on college football with Underdog promo code WTOP. Notre Dame and Miami are reigniting the rivalry in a Sunday night primetime game. Click here to start the registration process.







Create a new account and start with a $5 play on college football or any other sport. This will unlock a $50 bonus for players to use throughout the week.

Underdog should be a go-to option for college football fans all season long. This Notre Dame-Miami matchup is the third top-10 game of the weekend. The lower-ranked team has won each time, which could bode well for Miami. Let’s dive deeper into the details of this exclusive offer.

Click here to register with Underdog promo code WTOP and turn a $5 play on college football into a $50 bonus.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP Offers $50 College Football Bonus

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus In-App Promos Gimme Picks, Entry Boosts, Payout Boosters, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On August 31, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This Underdog promo is an opportunity for players to hit the ground running. Remember, any $5+ play will be enough to lock in this $50 bonus. From there, use this bonus cash to get a feel for the app.

There are two types of entries on Underdog. Players can make flex picks with three or more entries and win cash even if one leg fails. Meanwhile, straight picks must contain at least two picks and all legs must hit. There are tons of options for making picks on college football this season.

How to Redeem Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Creating a new account on Underdog should not take long. Players can get in on the action in a few simple steps:

Click here to start signing up. Apply promo code WTOP to qualify for this registration bonus.

to start signing up. Apply promo code WTOP to qualify for this registration bonus. Answer the necessary prompts with basic identifying information to set up a new account (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Deposit cash using instant bank transfer, PayPal, Apple Pay, credit card, debit card or any other preferred payment method.

Start with a $5 play on Notre Dame vs. Miami or any other game to win $50 in bonuses.

Use this bonus cash to make picks throughout the weekend.

Week 1 College Football Chaos

Anything can happen Week 1 of the college football season. Saturday was filled with tight games like Texas-Ohio State and LSU-Clemson. Lower-ranked Ohio State and LSU won those top-10 matchups. Will the same be true for Miami on Sunday?

So far, the defenses look to be ahead of the offenses. Texas and Ohio State only combined to score 21 points, while the LSU-Clemson matchup only produced 27 total points.

This Notre Dame-Miami rivalry is one of the best in sports, but it isn’t the only game on Sunday. Players can make picks through Underdog on South Carolina vs. Virginia Tech as well. There should be something for everyone.