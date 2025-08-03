Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

August 3, 2025, 12:56 AM

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Houston -120 at BOSTON +102
at TORONTO -138 Kansas City +118
at CLEVELAND -166 Minnesota +140
at LA ANGELS -134 Chicago White Sox +116
Texas -146 at SEATTLE +124

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CINCINNATI OFF Atlanta OFF
Milwaukee -184 at WASHINGTON +154
at N.Y METS -162 San Francisco +136
Pittsburgh -174 at COLORADO +146
at SAN DIEGO -188 St. Louis +158

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
LA Dodgers -190 at TAMPA BAY +160
N.Y Yankees -118 at MIAMI +100
at CHICAGO CUBS -180 Baltimore +152
Arizona -120 at ATHLETICS +102
at PHILADELPHIA -184 Detroit +154

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

Sports
