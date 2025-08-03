MLB Sunday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Houston -120 at BOSTON +102 at TORONTO -138 Kansas City +118 at…

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Houston -120 at BOSTON +102 at TORONTO -138 Kansas City +118 at CLEVELAND -166 Minnesota +140 at LA ANGELS -134 Chicago White Sox +116 Texas -146 at SEATTLE +124

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CINCINNATI OFF Atlanta OFF Milwaukee -184 at WASHINGTON +154 at N.Y METS -162 San Francisco +136 Pittsburgh -174 at COLORADO +146 at SAN DIEGO -188 St. Louis +158

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE LA Dodgers -190 at TAMPA BAY +160 N.Y Yankees -118 at MIAMI +100 at CHICAGO CUBS -180 Baltimore +152 Arizona -120 at ATHLETICS +102 at PHILADELPHIA -184 Detroit +154

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.