MLB Sunday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Houston -120 at BOSTON +102 at TORONTO -138 Kansas City +118 at…
MLB
Sunday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Houston
|-120
|at BOSTON
|+102
|at TORONTO
|-138
|Kansas City
|+118
|at CLEVELAND
|-166
|Minnesota
|+140
|at LA ANGELS
|-134
|Chicago White Sox
|+116
|Texas
|-146
|at SEATTLE
|+124
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CINCINNATI
|OFF
|Atlanta
|OFF
|Milwaukee
|-184
|at WASHINGTON
|+154
|at N.Y METS
|-162
|San Francisco
|+136
|Pittsburgh
|-174
|at COLORADO
|+146
|at SAN DIEGO
|-188
|St. Louis
|+158
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|LA Dodgers
|-190
|at TAMPA BAY
|+160
|N.Y Yankees
|-118
|at MIAMI
|+100
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-180
|Baltimore
|+152
|Arizona
|-120
|at ATHLETICS
|+102
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-184
|Detroit
|+154
