Notre Dame-Miami Betting Promos: Score 6 Top Promos For Prime Time Clash

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Week 1 of the college football season starts with another huge game tonight as No. 4 Notre Dame visits No. 10 Miami. Fans can get in on the action with six Notre Dame-Miami betting promos with the leading sportsbooks.

The opening kick is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET, and you can activate several welcome offers with a bet on this game. Just click any of the links and go through the sign-up process to claim these top Miami vs. Notre Dame promos.

Best Notre Dame vs. Miami Betting Promos

Sportsbook College Football Betting Promos DraftKings Bet $5, Get $300 Guaranteed Bonus FanDuel Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus With a Win Bet365 Claim $200 Bonus or $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net Caesars Bet $1, Get (20) 100% Profit Boosts BetMGM First Bet Up to $1,500 (Bet $10, Win $150 Bonus in CO, MI, NJ, PA or WV) Fanatics 20X$100 in No Sweat Bets FanCash After Losing Football Bets (20X$25 in NY)

You can secure up to six betting promos for Notre Dame-Miami tonight depending on the state you are in. We will take you through each of the promos and highlight some betting markets you want to target. Make sure to take advantage of the in-app promos that are available from these sportsbooks, too.

DraftKings Promo Code: Instant $300 Bonus + $200 NFL Sunday Ticket Discount







DraftKings Sportsbook just upgraded its offer multiple times in preparation for the college football season. Over the summer, you could get a $150 bonus offer. Then, DraftKings upgraded it to $200 in bonus bets with a $200 NFL Sunday Ticket discount. The most recent upgrade saw the bonus bumped to $300 alongside the NFL Sunday Ticket discount.

You can easily activate this promo with a $5 bet on any market for Notre Dame-Miami tonight. DraftKings offers several pre-made parlay options, and you might want to use one of these markets to unlock your rewards:

Miami to win by 7+, Miami to lead at halftime, over 50.5 total points (+575)

Jeremiyah Love, Jadarian Prince, Malachi Fields anytime touchdown scorers (+800)

FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $300 Bonus







FanDuel Sportsbook is another to upgrade its offer as of late. You can now get $300 in bonus bets with a winning $5 bet instead of the previous offer of $150.

Make sure to find a market you think is likely to settle as a win to maximize your chance at the bonus bets. Here are some bets you might want to consider:

Carson Beck alt passing yards: 150+ yards (-1200)

Jeremiyah Love alt rushing yards: 25+ yards (-1800)

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: New $200 Bonus Or $1,000 First Bet







The bet365 welcome offer is unique because it gives players the choice between the new $200 bonus offer and the $1,000 first bet safety net.

Recently, bet365 increased the bonus offer from $150 to $200. A $5 bet will instantly unlock this reward. With the safety net, you can bet up to $1,000 and get a bonus refund if your bet loses.

You might want to use one of these bet boosts for Notre Dame-Miami tonight to activate your preferred reward:

Notre Dame moneyline, Jeremiyah Love 2+ touchdowns, CJ Carr 2+ touchdown passes (+650 boosted to +750)

Miami moneyline, Mark Fletcher Jr. to score a touchdown, Carson Beck 3+ touchdown passes (+1100 boosted to +1200)

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: Win $150 Bonus Or $1,500 First Bet







The reward you get from BetMGM Sportsbook depends on your location. Most will get the $1,500 first bet safety net, while players in select states (MI, NJ, PA and WV) will get the $150 bonus offer.

You can use the $1,500 first bet safety net the same way as the bet365 safety net. The $150 bonus offer requires a winning $10 bet, so use the same strategy you would use for the FanDuel offer. Here are some bets that might be appealing within the BetMGM Sportsbook app:

Notre Dame alt spread: +6.5 (-300)

Miami alt spread: +8.5 (-275)

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X: Unlock 20 Profit Boosts







Caesars Sportsbook has recently doubled up on its welcome offer, as you will now get 20 100 percent profit boost tokens, as opposed to the previous offer that gave 10 of them.

Bet $1 on Notre Dame-Miami tonight to unlock your tokens. There is an available bet boost you might want to capitalize on:

Notre Dame to win by 7-12 points (+450)

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get 20+ No Sweat FanCash Bets







Fanatics Sportsbook is running a special football promo for new users. When you sign up, you can get 20+ no sweat bets every day there is a college football or NFL game. A losing bet will trigger up to a $100 refund in FanCash (New York users can get up to $25 back in FanCash). The FanCash you receive can be used for bonus bets or gear from Fanatics.