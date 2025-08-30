LSU-Clemson Betting Promos: Get Top 6 NCAAF Offers for Huge Matchup

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

College football is back as Week 1 kicks off with some high-profile matchups, and fans in eligible states can claim LSU-Clemson betting promos for wagering on tonight’s primetime showdown. The (#9) LSU Tigers will be visiting the Clemson Memorial Stadium as the hosting (#4) Clemson Tigers look to defend their home turf.

Kick off is scheduled for 7:30 pm ET, and before the game gets underway eligible users can click the linked promos on this page to score the best bonuses for betting on the action.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: $150 in Bonus Bets or $1,500 First Bet Offer

The BetMGM bonus code WTOP150 is a great way for college football fans to fire up wagers for LSU-Clemson, as they can get one of two impressive welcome offers depending on their location at the time of sign-up. For first-time BetMGM users located in MI, NJ, PA, or WV, the BetMGM promo code WTOP150 unlocks an offer to bet $10 and get $150 in bonus bets (if your wager wins). For new BetMGM Sportsbook users in any other eligible state, entering the promo code WTOP150 at sign-up will unlock a massive $1,500 First Bet Offer.

With this promo activated, any first bet that loses will be paid back (up to $1,500) in bonus bets equal to the value of the lost first bet.

bet365 bonus code WTOP365: $200 in Bonus Bets or $1,000 First Bet Safety Net



</iframe

The bet365 bonus code WTOP365 allows new users to choose from two impressive welcome offers when they sign-up with the link on this page. The first option is an offer to bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets (win or lose). As a fully guaranteed bet-and-get offer, the $200 in bonus bets will be awarded to new users whether they win or lose their $5+ qualifying wager.

The other option from entering the bet365 promo code WTOP365 at sign-up is a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net. With this offer selected, any first bet that loses will be paid back (up to $1,000) in bonus bets equal to the stake of the lost wager. This is a favorite LSU-Clemson betting promo of ours.

DraftKings Promo Code: $300 in Bonus Bets + $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket Subscription

DraftKings Sportsbook has an awesome two-part welcome offer for LSU vs. Clemson bettors, and there is no promo code required to unlock the bonus. Click the linked promo on this page to score a welcome offer from DraftKings to bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets (instantly) + $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. The bet-and-get offer is fully guaranteed, meaning the $300 bonus is paid out even if new users lose their $5+ qualifying wager.

It’s also an instant reward, so there’s no need to wait around for the qualifying bet to be settled. Additionally, the DraftKings promo code is currently providing over a $200 discount to NFL Sunday Ticket as another massive season of pro football will soon get underway.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X: Bet $1, Double Your Winnings on Next 20 Bets



​

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP20X is another great option for CFB fans searching for the best LSU-Clemson betting promos. With the linked promo code WTOP20X, new users can bet $1 and double their winnings on their next 20 bets. The Caesars welcome offer supplies twenty (20) 100% Profit Boost Tokens after the $1 qualifying wager has activated the promo, and each of the Profit Boost Tokens carries a $25 maximum. That means the Caesars promo code WTOP20X can provide a maximum bonus value of up to $500 for college football fans.

FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code: Win $300 in Bonus Bets for CFB Week 1







FanDuel Sportsbook has stepped up its welcome offer for the return of football season, and new users can score a massive bonus bet reward as a result. Click the linked offer on this page (no promo code required) to sign-up on FanDuel and bet $5 to get $300 in bonus bets (if your first bet wins). There is no minimum odds requirement for the FanDuel promo code, so new users can place their $5+ qualifying wager on a safe market to give themselves the best chance of winning the wager and unlocking the $300 bonus from the FanDuel promo code.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get 20+ $100 No Sweat Bets in FanCash



​

Fanatics Sportsbook has recently tailored its welcome offer for the return of football season, and the current version of the Fanatics promo supplies 26 days of No Sweat Bets (up to $100 each) during the 2025-26 football season. New users who sign-up for an account with the linked promo code on this page will have the offer automatically applied to their registration.