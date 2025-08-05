FanDuel Promo Code: Win $150 MLB Bonus, HR Boost on Tuesday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Get in on the action for tonight’s MLB games with the FanDuel promo code. When you sign up for a new account, you will receive a $150 bonus opportunity. Place a $5 bet on games like Yankees-Rangers or Reds-Cubs and get the reward if your bet wins. Click here to sign up.





New users will have plenty of opportunities for Tuesday night. Every MLB team is in action, and the aforementioned Yankees-Rangers and Reds-Cubs games headline the slate. The Yankees will get a boost from Aaron Judge returning to the lineup, hoping to rebound after a shocking extra innings loss on Monday.

The Reds are looking to push for a wild card spot, while the Cubs are hoping to keep pace with the Brewers atop the National League Central. The WNBA also provides five games to bet on tonight with Wings-Liberty, Mystics-Sky, Fever-Sparks, Sun-Mercury and Lynx-Storm.

A $5 bet on any of these games will qualify for this welcome offer from FanDuel Sportsbook. Sign up now to place your $5 bet before tonight’s action starts and take advantage of in-app promos.

Steps To Use FanDuel Promo Code

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets With a Win In-App Promos Dinger Tuesdays, 25% WNBA Profit Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On August 5, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

As noted above, you must win your $5 bet to secure the $150 in bonus bets with this offer. Make sure that you look at a wide range of betting opportunities before you place this opening wager. Find one that you believe is likely to settle as a win.

If you plan to bet on one of the MLB games, you might want to go with a prop bet. Predicting the winner of an individual baseball game is hard, so a prop market might be the better choice than a moneyline wager.

As an example, you could bet on Judge to record two or more total bases in his return to the lineup. The odds are set at -115 for that bet, but all that matters is that it settles as a win.

Once you find a bet you are comfortable with, place it and wait for it to settle to see if you win the $150 in bonus bets.

FanDuel Dinger Tuesdays Promo

You will be able to take advantage of several in-app offers with a new FanDuel Sportsbook account. For tonight, you can get in on the action with the popular “Dinger Tuesdays” promo.

Click the “claim now” icon for this promo after you are set up with your new account. When you place a $25 bet on any player to hit a home run, you will receive $5 in bonus bets for every home run hit in that game.

Sign Up With FanDuel Promo Code

Click here or on any of the other links on this page to start the registration process. You will automatically receive this welcome offer from FanDuel Sportsbook upon completing your account. You will be asked to provide basic personal information, like your name, date of birth, mailing address and more.

From there, use a credit card or any other secure payment method to make an initial deposit. This will cover your $5 bet.

If you win the $150 in bonus bets, you will have one week to use them before they expire.