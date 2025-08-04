FanDuel Promo Code: Grab $150 Bonus With $5 MLB Bet

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can sign up and start reaping the rewards with the latest FanDuel promo code offer. Set up a new account and start with this $150 bonus. Click here to activate this offer.







Create a new user profile and place a $5 bet on MLB or any other game. Players who pick a winner on that first bet will receive $150 in bonuses. This is a 30-1 odds boost that players can apply to any matchup.

Anyone who redeems this offer will have the chance to win big with an odds boost. Set up a new account and place a $5 bet on any game. Anyone who picks a winner will receive a $150 bonus. Let’s take a closer look at the details fo this exclusive offer.

Click here to register with this FanDuel promo code offer and place a $5 bet to win $150 in bonuses.

FanDuel Promo Code: How to Sign Up

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets With a Win In-App Promos Profit Boosts, No Sweat Bets, Free Contests, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On August 4, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

It won’t take long for players to sign up and start reaping the rewards on FanDuel Sportsbook. There is no need to input a promo code to unlock this offer. Set up a new account in a matter of minutes:

Click here to start signing up. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page.

to start signing up. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account.

Deposit at least $5 in cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Bet $5 on any game to get $150 in bonuses with a win.

Bet $5, Win $150 Bonus With This FanDuel Promo Code

This new promo is a 30-1 odds boost for players to use on MLB or any other sport. Create a new account and place a $5 bet on any game. If that bet wins, players will receive $150 in bonuses. Players can boost the odds on any team in MLB this week.

From there, start using these bonus bets to make picks on MLB, WNBA, tennis, golf or any other sport. There should be something for every sports fan. It won’t take long for players to sign up and start winning big.

Other Ways to Win This Week

It all starts with this $150 bonus, but there are plenty of other ways to get in on the action. Don’t miss out on the chance to win big on MLB. Players can grab a 30% profit boost on any parlay. With a ton of MLB games to choose from, there should be something for everyone.

We recommend keeping an eye out for different offers throughout the week. With the NFL and college football seasons approaching, it’s the perfect time to sign up. Don’t miss out on all the ways to win big this year.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.