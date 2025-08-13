FanDuel Promo Code: Get Newly-Launched $300 MLB Bonus This Week

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up for a new account with the updated FanDuel promo code, which doubles up on the previous offer. Secure a $300 bonus with a $5 winning bet on tonight’s MLB and WNBA when you create a new account. Click here to start the easy registration process with FanDuel Sportsbook.

A winning $5 bet on any market will secure your $300 in bonus bets. Luckily, you will have plenty of choices with your initial wager.

Let’s start with tonight’s MLB games. The most significant matchups to watch are Phillies-Reds, Cubs-Blue Jays and Red Sox-Astros. Each of these teams are fighting to secure a playoff spot. The Reds, who currently sit just outside of the playoffs, are getting ace Hunter Greene back from injury tonight.

The WNBA gives new users four games to bet on in addition to the MLB games. Bet $5 on any market for Sky-Sun, Valkyries-Mystics, Liberty-Aces or Dream-Storm for a chance to win your $300 in bonus bets.

Sign up now to take advantage of this new FanDuel promo code offer along with in-app promos for tonight’s games.

Updated FanDuel Promo Code Gives $300 Bonus

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed With Our Links New User Offer Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus If You Win More In-App Promos 25% Profit Boost on All Parlays, No Sweat Bets, etc. Bonus Last Verified On August 13, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

As noted above, the important caveat to this offer is that you must win your initial $5 bet to get the $300 in bonuses. Let’s go through how you might want to bet on one of the MLB games first.

Predicting the winner of an individual MLB games is hard, so you might want to stay away from a moneyline wager. Instead, you could look into some prop markets. Maybe you would like to bet on Greene to strike out a certain number of batters in his injury return. Or you can bet on stars like Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge to record hits in their games.

For an WNBA game, you might have a strong lean on who might win one. You could place a moneyline bet on one of those matchups, but prop bets could be good to target here, too. As an example, you can bet on someone like Sabrina Ionescu to score a certain number of points.

In-App Opportunities With FanDuel Sportsbook

The FanDuel Sportsbook app has several features that new users can take advantage of. Claim promos at the top of the home page that provide profit boosts and more for the biggest games of the day.

You can also click on the “Parlay Hub” icon at the top of the home page to view the popular pre-made parlay options. You can filter by sport, odds and bet type.

Set Up Account With FanDuel Promo Code

Claim this offer from FanDuel Sportsbook by clicking here and providing basic personal information. This will include your name, date of birth, mailing address and more.

From there, you will have to make an initial deposit to cover your $5 bet. This can be completed with a credit card, debit card, PayPal account or several other secure payment methods. Lastly, just place your $5 bet on any market and wait for it to settle to see if you win the $300 in bonuses.

If you win the bonus bets, you will have one week to use them before they expire.