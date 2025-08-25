FanDuel Promo Code: Collect $300 Betting Bonus for MLB Games This Week

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Win bonus bets with the current FanDuel promo code offer. Sign up here to make your opening bet on any MLB game on Monday. We also discuss an any-sport parlay boost token, as well as a no-sweat bet for the U.S. Open.









Activate this FanDuel promo code offer and begin with a $5 bet. A winning bet will release a $300 bonus, which can be split up for different baseball and football games this week.

Keep in mind that the odds of your initial wager don’t matter. This means you can find a probable result with shorter odds. For example, check out alternative strikeouts totals for some of the starting pitchers. Take Spencer Strider, Christopher Sanchez, Jacob deGrom or Tarik Skubal to record over a low number of strikeouts.

Register here to claim the best FanDuel promo code offer. Win a $5 bet on any game to release a $300 bonus.

Bet MLB, U.S. Open Matches with This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed With Our Links New User Offer Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus If You Win More In-App Promos 25% Sport Profit Boost on All Parlays, Bussin’ With the Boys Tail or Fade Profit Boost, U.S. Open No-Sweat Token, etc. Bonus Last Verified On August 25, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There’s just over a month left of the MLB regular season, with many clubs still fighting for a spot in the playoffs. Monday games include the Red Sox vs. Orioles, Braves vs. Marlins, Rays vs. Guardians, Nationals vs. Yankees, Phillies vs. Mets, Padres vs. Mariners, Tigers vs. Athletics and Reds vs. Dodgers. Make your initial wager and use a 25% profit boost for the game of your choice.

Opt-in to the FanDuel X MLB World Series Sweepstakes for a chance to win two tickets and travel accommodations for the upcoming World Series. And there are two different offers for the U.S. Open

Tennis No-Sweat Token: Bet on any tennis match and lock-in a bonus refund after a loss

Bet on any tennis match and lock-in a bonus refund after a loss 30% Profit Boost on Parlays: Increase your potential winnings by 30% for a 3+ leg parlay

FanDuel Promo Code Guide to Win $300 Bonus

It’s finally time for football, making it the perfect opportunity to get started on FanDuel. New users can follow our guide to win bonus bets for a busy time in sports.

Click here to activate the best FanDuel promo code offer. Register by providing your full legal name, date of birth and other account info. Deposit $5 or more into your account with PayPal, a debit card or another accepted payment method. Place a $5 bet.

A winning bet will trigger a $300 bonus. This can be split up for several games throughout the week.

College Football No-Sweat Token for Week 1

Football fans can already find bonuses for Week 1 of the college football season. There is a no-sweat token and Bussin’ With the Boys promo for the Cincinnati-Nebraska matchup. These are some of the other games on Thursday:

25 Boise State vs. South Florida

East Carolina vs. NC State

Central Arkansas vs. Missorui

UT Martin vs. Oklahoma State

Buffalo vs. Minnesota

Miami (OH) vs. Wisconsin

Register through the links above to unlock the current FanDuel promo code offer and win a $300 bonus.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.