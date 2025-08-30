FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $300 Sign Up Bonus for College Football Week 1

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Bettors who register today can utilize the exclusive FanDuel promo code offer out just in time for a great weekend of college football action. Saturday includes matchups of some of the best teams in the country, including No. 1 Texas vs. No. 3 Ohio State and No. 9 LSU taking on No. 4 Clemson. With this new offer, customers can take home $300 in bonus bets if their starting wager with the sportsbook, of $5 or more, settles as a win here .







FanDuel Promo Code for Week 1 College Football

FanDuel is providing its customers with an excellent offer available for Week 1 of the college football season. New users can sign up and lock themselves into the FanDuel promo code offer, which will trigger a $300 bonus for them if their initial wager with the sportsbook ends up winning.

Fans can place a wager of $5 or more on any college football market to be eligible. For example, a bettor who wagers $10 on Clemson moneyline would access the bonus bets if Clemson did in fact beat LSU outright today.

Other markets include a team’s spread, the game total, a game prop, the leader at halftime or a player prop, among many others. Check out more games that feature interesting storylines, like Florida State trying to rebound from last season, Drew Allar at the helm of another season at No. 2 Penn State and a new starting quarterback for No. 7 Oregon.

College Football Specials for August 30

Score some of the more lucrative in-app offers on the market when you sign into your new FanDuel account. Here you can claim both profit boosts and get a no sweat bet on your college football wager Saturday.

Earn a huge 50 percent profit boost when you bet on a college football market today. Any game is eligible for this offer and your final odds must be -200 or longer to use this boost.

Get a bonus bet back if a college football wager fails with the CFB no sweat bet offer. Place a bet on a college football game and, if you lose, FanDuel will credit your account with a bonus bet equal to your original stake.

FanDuel Promo Code: Steps to Locking In the Welcome Offer

You will need to have on hand certain personal information in order to ensure your claim to the FanDuel promo code offer. Upload your full legal name, age, geolocate your cell phone or computer and use a current home address.

Deposit at least $5 cash to start your account from a debit card, online bank or credit card. You can add more cash later, but this amount will cover the minimum you need to start.

If you happen to receive any bonus bets from FanDuel, they will be good to use for seven (7) full days. To use the bonus bets, select the amount you wish to spend on a particular wager in your betslip. After seven (7) days, any unused bonus bets will expire.