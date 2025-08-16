FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $300 Bonus for UFC 319, MLB, NFL Games

FanDuel Promo Code: Win $300 Bonus With $5 Bet
|FanDuel Promo Code
|No Code Needed With Our Links
|New User Offer
|Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus If You Win
|More In-App Promos
|30% Parlay Profit Boost, Parlay/SGP Profit Boosts, No Sweat Bets, etc.
|Bonus Last Verified On
|August 16, 2025
|Information Confirmed By
|WTOP
The way this promo works is that all new users will receive the $300 in bonus bets if they win their first wager for $5 on FanDuel. So, with a ton going on tonight, find a bet in the MLB, UFC 319, NFL preseason, or any sport that you have some confidence in. Call your shot, and if you are correct you will receive $300 in bonus bets, on top of the cash winnings from the bet itself.
Think the Phillies are going to beat the Nationals on Saturday? Well, a $5 wager on the Phillies moneyline will secure the $300 bonus if they are able to get the job done. This applies to any other sport and market.
Create a new user profile, make a cash deposit and place a $5 bet on any game. Anyone who picks a winner will receive the bonus bets.
Activating This FanDuel Promo Code Offer
Skip the need for a promo code by signing up with any of the links on this page. For a detailed breakdown of the registration process, refer to the outline below:
- Use the links above to automatically redirect to a registration landing page. Remember, players won’t need to manually enter a promo code.
- Answer the necessary identifying information in the required fields (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)
- Make a cash deposit of $5 or more using instant bank transfer, credit card, debit card, PayPal, Apple Pay or any other accepted payment method.
- Place a $5 bet on any sport and market. Players who pick a winner on this initial wager will receive $300 in bonuses.
With all the action tonight, you are not going to want to miss out on this opportunity. There are 15 MLB games, a huge UFC card and 11 NFL preseason games taking place on Saturday. FanDuel has you covered with all you need.
21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.