FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $300 Bonus for UFC 319, MLB, NFL Games

Dive into a massive Saturday betting slate with this FanDuel promo code offer. Between the MLB, UFC 319 and the NFL preseason Saturday, there is a ton to get into and FanDuel is upping the offer by allowing users to receive $300 in bonus bets on a $5 winning wager.



All new users can a new account on FanDuel and place a $5 wager on any other sport and market. Users who win this initial bet will receive $300 in bonus bets. With a ton going on, now is the time to take advantage of this offer on FanDuel, not to mention with the NFL regular season on the horizon. All it takes is a winning $5 wager to receive the $300 bonus on FanDuel.
Redeem this FanDuel promo code offer to risk $5 to win $300 in bonus bets with a winning wager.

FanDuel Promo Code: Win $300 Bonus With $5 Bet

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed With Our Links
New User Offer Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus If You Win
More In-App Promos 30% Parlay Profit Boost, Parlay/SGP Profit Boosts, No Sweat Bets, etc.
Bonus Last Verified On August 16, 2025
Information Confirmed By WTOP

The way this promo works is that all new users will receive the $300 in bonus bets if they win their first wager for $5 on FanDuel. So, with a ton going on tonight, find a bet in the MLB, UFC 319, NFL preseason, or any sport that you have some confidence in. Call your shot, and if you are correct you will receive $300 in bonus bets, on top of the cash winnings from the bet itself.

Think the Phillies are going to beat the Nationals on Saturday? Well, a $5 wager on the Phillies moneyline will secure the $300 bonus if they are able to get the job done. This applies to any other sport and market.

Create a new user profile, make a cash deposit and place a $5 bet on any game. Anyone who picks a winner will receive the bonus bets.

Activating This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Skip the need for a promo code by signing up with any of the links on this page. For a detailed breakdown of the registration process, refer to the outline below:

  • Use the links above to automatically redirect to a registration landing page. Remember, players won’t need to manually enter a promo code.
  • Answer the necessary identifying information in the required fields (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)
  • Make a cash deposit of $5 or more using instant bank transfer, credit card, debit card, PayPal, Apple Pay or any other accepted payment method.
  • Place a $5 bet on any sport and market. Players who pick a winner on this initial wager will receive $300 in bonuses.

With all the action tonight, you are not going to want to miss out on this opportunity. There are 15 MLB games, a huge UFC card and 11 NFL preseason games taking place on Saturday. FanDuel has you covered with all you need.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

