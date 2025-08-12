FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $300 Bonus for MLB, WNBA, NFL

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Take advantage of one of the largest first bet bonuses available when you upload the FanDuel promo code during registration with the sportsbook today. As a new customer, FanDuel will lock you into a “bet $5, win $300 bonus” immediately here when you sign up with the code today and place your first cash wager on any number of MLB matchups Tuesday.







Qualifying wagers can be made on markets like the moneyline, run line, a game prop, player prop, parlay or same game parlay. If your original bet is successful, FanDuel will send you a huge $300 bonus in addition to the cash you win from the bet.

Huge $300 Bonus Available with FanDuel Promo Code

FanDuel is providing all of its new fans, like yourself, the opportunity at a whopping $300 in bonus bets when you sign up using the FanDuel promo code Tuesday. With this code, the sportsbook will enter you into their welcome offer where you could win $300 in bonus bets.

So, as a first time fan, you can take as little as $5 cash and put it on a market, like say the Phillies moneyline, to qualify. Then, with a Phillies outright win, you would trigger a $300 bonus from FanDuel to your account.

If you are feeling more confident in a wager today you could bet more than the $5 minimum as well. Like, for example, $50 on a Manny Machado home run prop. Then, if that bet hits you win both the massive $300 bonus and a nice cash payout to go along with it.

All Parlay Profit Boost, FanDuel Futures Day

When you have secured a new account with the sportsbook, check out the in-app offers that FanDuel has. Here you will find even more deals for Tuesday plus great odds for any sport you are looking to bet on.

FanDuel has an all sports parlay boost available right now. Use this on any MLB action you wish, a soccer match, WNBA games or any other sport to earn yourself enhanced odds on that wager.

Plus, get yourself ready for FanDuel’s Futures Day, which takes place on August 26th. Check out the available NFL odds right now so you can be ready for all the action when it kicks off.

Creating New Account with FanDuel Promo Code

FanDuel will need a certain amount of information from you before your account can be accessed. This will include the FanDuel promo code, which you can upload when the directions indicate for you to do so.

Other required information may include:

Full legal name

Mailing address

Date of birth

Location settings of your device turned to “on”

Bank account information

Payment option, like a debit or credit card

Initial cash deposit of $10 or more

You will have access to any FanDuel bonus bets for a total of seven (7) days. To use these bets, select the amount of bonuses you would like to use on any wager in your betslip. Bonuses do not have to be used as a lump sum, so you can spread them throughout multiple wagers. Unused bets will expire after the seven (7) day period.