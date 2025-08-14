FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $300 Bonus for MLB, Golf, Tennis This Week

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Now is a good time to start up a new sportsbook account with the updated FanDuel promo code offer. Secure a $300 bonus offer for Thursday's MLB games or this weekend's NFL Preseason games. Click here to set up your account and bet $5 on any market for your chance to secure the bonus bets.

New users will have plenty of betting options over the next few days. On Thursday, the focus will be fully on MLB, as there will be no NFL Preseason or WNBA games taking place. Bet $5 on games like Cubs-Blue Jays and get the $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins.

You could also look ahead to the weekend. Week 2 of the NFL Preseason begins with Titans-Falcons and Chiefs-Seahawks on Friday night. There will be 11 games to choose from the next day. Any of these games can be used to activate your welcome offer. You will just have to wait for your $5 bet to settle to see if you win the $300 in bonus bets. Sign up now to maximize your chances at the bonuses while also taking advantage of in-app offers from FanDuel Sportsbook.

FanDuel Promo Code For MLB, NFL Preseason Games

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed With Our Links New User Offer Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus If You Win More In-App Promos 25% Profit Boost on All Parlays, No Sweat Bets, etc. Bonus Last Verified On August 14, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Let’s start by using one of today’s MLB games as an example. You must win your initial $5 bet to get the bonuses, so make sure you pick a wager that you feel is likely to settle as a win. Predicting the winner of an individual MLB game is hard, so you might not want to start with a moneyline bet. Opting to bet on someone like Max Scherzer to strike out a certian number of batters or Pete Crow-Armstrong to record a hit might be the better way to go. You can also bet on one of the NFL Preseason games this weekend, but just keep in mind that you will have to wait until that bet settles. If you want to try to win the $300 in bonus bets sooner, an MLB wager is likely the way to go.

Odds For Key MLB Thursday Matchups

As noted above, the Cubs-Blue Jays game will headline the MLB slate. However, there are other teams in action that are looking to secure a spot in October. A few teams are off on Thursday, but you will still have plenty of choices with your initial $5 bet. Let’s take a look at the odds for some of the notable Thursday MLB games:

Mariners: -1.5 (+120) / -132 / O9.5 (-124)

Orioles: +1.5 (-144) / +112 / U9.5 (+102)

Cubs: -1.5 (+150) / -106 / O8.5 (-110)

Blue Jays: +1.5 (-182) / -110 / U8.5 (-110)

Phillies: -1.5 (-142) / -220 / O8.5 (-122)

Nationals: +1.5 (+118) / +184 / U8.5 (+100)

Braves: +1.5 (-128) / +166 / O8.5 (-105)

Mets: -1.5 (+106) / -198 / U8.5 (-115)

How To Sign Up With FanDuel Promo Code

Follow the steps below to secure this offer from FanDuel Sportsbook:

Click here to go to the registration page

to go to the registration page Provide basic personal information (Name, date of birth, mailing address, phone number, email address, etc.)

Make initial deposit with secure payment method (Credit card, debit card, PayPal account, online banking, etc.)

Place $5 bet an wait for it to settle to see if you win $300 in bonus bets

If you win the $300 in bonus bets, you will have one week to use them before they expire from your account.