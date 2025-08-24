FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $300 Bonus for MLB, EPL, Tour Championship

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Get in on the action with this FanDuel promo code offer and to receive a $300 bonus to use on the MLB and WNBA betting slate today, with a winning wager. While the NFL preseason has now finished, that means the NFL regular season is only a couple weeks away, and we also have Week 1 of the college football season this week. Now is the time to sign up and get started, using the links below.





Create a new account and place a $5 bet on any game in any sport. Players who pick a winner on this initial wager will receive $300 in total bonuses.

Sunday features 15 MLB games, including Paul Skenes on the mound, along with three WNBA games, soccer, tennis, golf and more. Take advantage of the loaded Sunday slate with football season on the short horizon on FanDuel.

Click the links above to automatically activate this FanDuel promo code offer and place a $5 bet to win $300 in bonuses.

FanDuel Promo Code Unlocks $300 MLB Bonus

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed With Our Links New User Offer Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus If You Win More In-App Promos 25% All Parlay Profit Boost on All Parlays, Boostin’ With the Boys 50% CFB Profit Boost, No Sweat Bets, etc. Bonus Last Verified On August 24, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This is a straightforward offer for new players on FanDuel. All it takes is a winning wager on a $5 bet on any game to win $300 in bonuses, which equates to a 60-1 odds boost.

Choose between the 15 MLB games to find a play you are confident on, and receive the $300 bonus if your prediction is correct. Of course, the initial wager can be on any sport and market, which includes three WNBA games on top of the MLB slate already mentioned.

How to Secure This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

There is no need to manually enter a promo code to unlock this offer. Simply sign up using the step-by-step guide below to qualify for this odds boost:

Use the links above to start signing up. This will redirect players to a registration landing page.

Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Deposit $5 or more in cash to qualify for this promo on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Bet $5 on any game to get $300 in bonuses with a win.

Players can start using these bonus bets to make picks on MLB, college football, NFL, etc.

In-App Offers on FanDuel

FanDuel sets the standard when it comes to additional promotions that are available to all users of the app, not just new users.

These promotions are available on a daily basis, and are generally available for all sports. NFL fans can expect NFL promotions all weekend, along with Monday and Sunday nights, and that holds true for college football Saturday’s as well.

That includes the MLB and WNBA today, with offers available to enjoy the Sunday slate.