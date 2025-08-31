Live Radio
FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $300 Bonus for College Football, MLB Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services
Redeem the improved FanDuel promo code offer to receive a $300 bonus to use on a full MLB slate Sunday and the electric college football game between Notre Dame and Miami. FanDuel has twice improved their offer, so they are just as excited for football season beginning as you are.



There are two NCAAF games today, with the biggest one being Notre Dame and Miami facing off each other in Miami at 7:30 p.m. ET. Notre Dame is the slight favorite, -2.5 point favorites against the spread. There are also 15 MLB games to dive into today, such as Braves vs. Phillies, and let’s not forget the NFL season is only a couple days away from starting.
All it takes is a winning wager of $5 with your first bet on FanDuel to receive the the latest FanDuel promo code offer. Sign up to take advantage, and then check out all of the in-app promotions that FanDuel has to offer, of which there are plenty.

FanDuel Promo Code to Receive $300 Bonus

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed With Our Links
New User Offer Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus If You Win
More In-App Promos Week 1 CFB No Sweat Bet, CFB Profit Boost, MLB Profit Boost, etc. 
Bonus Last Verified On August 31, 2025
Information Confirmed By WTOP

The most important part of this welcome offer is that it takes a winning wager to receive the $300 bonus. So, if you place a $5 wager on FanDuel and it wins, essentially you will receive a 60-1 odds boost to use on the NFL, college football, MLB or any other sport.

Place a $5 bet on any game. If that bet wins, players will receive $300 in bonuses. That is all it takes to cash in on this offer. So, it is essential to find a bet you like and have confidence in. For today, we like the home underdogs in Miami to keep the game close, making the +2.5 on Miami a play for the game Sunday.

FanDuel Promo Code: How to Get Started

Creating a new account is a stress-free process on FanDuel Sportsbook. Follow these step-by-step instructions to get started:

  • Use the links above to start signing up. Players can bypass the need for a promo code by signing up using any of the links on this page.
  • Create a new account by filling out the required information sections and making a cash deposit of at least $5.
  • Finally, place a $5 bet on any game in any sport. Players who start with a winning wager will receive $300 in total bonuses.

Notre Dame vs. Miami Matchup

This matchup between the two ACC teams is the third game this week that features two teams that are both in the top 10, with Notre Dame ranked 6th and Miami ranked 10th. Even though the game is in Miami, it is no surprise to see Notre Dame as the favorite (-2.5 points) as they are the runner up in last years college football playoffs.

Miami is looking to replace QB Cam Ward with Georgia transfer Carson Beck, who struggled last year and is coming off a UCL injury. Beck comes in with a high pedigree, so it would not be a complete surprise to see him perform well in this one.

Overall, we like the home team here, with Miami being +2.5 points against the spread and +120 on the moneyline.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

