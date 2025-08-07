Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Secure $300 MLB, NFL Preseason Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Here is a look at each state-specific promo:

MI, NJ, PA: Bet $30, Get $300 in Bonus Bets

Bet $30, Get $300 in Bonus Bets AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TV, VA, VT, WV, WY: 10x $100 No Sweat Bets in FanCash

10x $100 No Sweat Bets in FanCash NY: 100% Profit Boost Daily for 10 Days

Fanatics Sportsbook should be a go-to option for baseball fans this week. Not to mention, there are NFL preseason games as well. Let’s take a closer look at the details of these offers.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Delivers $300 Bonus, Other Options

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Sign Up Through Our Links New User Offer Bet $30, Get $300 in Bonus Bets (MI, NJ, PA), 10x $100 No Sweat Bets in FanCash (AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TV, VA, VT, WV, WY), and 100% Profit Boost Daily for 10 Days in NY Only In-App Promos Daily Rewards, Free Contests, etc. Bonus Last Verified On August 7, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Players in all other Fanatics Sportsbook states will receive 10 $100 no sweat bets in FanCash. Anyone who loses on a $100 no sweat bet will receive up to $100 back in bonuses.

How to Unlock This Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code

It’s important to note that players can unlock any of these offers by signing up with the links on this page. There is no need to manually enter a promo code. Follow these steps to create an account:

Click here to start the registration process. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page.

to start the registration process. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page. Provide basic identifying information in the required prompts to set up a new account.

Deposit $10 or more in cash using instant bank transfer, PayPal, Apple Pay, credit/debit card or any other accepted payment method.

NFL Preseason is Underway

The NFL preseason started last week with the Los Angeles Chargers and Detroit Lions in the Hall of Fame Game. There are three different options to choose from on Thursday night. It’s not exactly the same as betting on regular season matchups, but Fanatics Sportsbook will have competitive odds on all the Thursday preseason games (odds are subject to change before kick-off):

Baltimore Ravens (+6.5) vs. Indianapolis Colts

Philadelphia Eagles (+6.5) vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Seattle Seahawks (+4.5) vs. Oakland Raiders

There are more NFL preseason games throughout the weekend. The regular season is fast approaching as we get deeper into training camp.

